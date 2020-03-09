BLACKFOOT – This will be the Bingham County Chronicle’s first attempt at naming an All-Bingham County team.
The newsroom staff has worked diligently on this and has attempted to list a first team, second team, and honorable mention list from Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, Sho-Ban, and Snake River. Everything that we could take into consideration was counted, from regular season stats to district and state tournament stats to importance of the player to their team and how the team fared overall this year.
An explanation of each selection on the first team will accompany the player and where we could, we listed the contributions of the second team as well. The honorable mention players were those that probably didn’t make an all-conference or all-state tournament team and deserved mention for their contributions during the season.
We have listed a Player of the Year, but you will notice that the POY is also listed as a member of the first team. There are no gratuitous players listed just to get more people named to the team.
There is also a coach of the year listed based upon overall achievement by the team they coached.
ALL-BINGHAM COUNTY GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
Player of the Year – Josee Steadman, Snake River High School
All that Josee Steadman did was to lead her team to the finals of the state 3A basketball title game. In the process, she set one tournament scoring record and tied another, both of them for three-point shooting. Steadman hit seven three-pointers in the first game of the state tournament and that tied the record, then completed the task by setting a new tournament record for most threes made in the tournament. The junior played more of a high post than any other position, but was instrumental on defense and offense throughout the season.
Coach of the Year – Jeff Steadman, Snake River High School
Jeff was very instrumental in rebuilding a team that lost a lot of players from the previous season. His team did not have a true point guard and he helped to coach and develop a trio of ladies to fill that void as well as restock in the interior of the offense. He won the South East Idaho Conference for the third straight year and brought home a trophy from the state tournament for the third straight year. His teams have finished with a third place trophy, a consolation trophy, and now a second place trophy. The only thing lacking is a championship trophy and he has his eyes set on that for next season.
All-County First Team
Josee Steadman – Snake River High School, high post
Hadley Humpherys – Blackfoot High School, Low Post, A definite threat to score 20 points and grab 10 rebounds in every game she played, Humpherys continued to work on her defense and offensive moves and was a threat on every possession for the Broncos this season. Only a sophomore, Humpherys will continue to be a positive player for the Broncos in the years to come as she continues to develop her game and could become one of the most dominant players in the game in eastern Idaho. As her game continues to grow and mature, so should the Broncos’ fortunes, especially in the postseason.
Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot High School, Point Guard, A threat anytime she touched the ball, Smith has been the team leader for the Lady Broncos for all three of her years playing high school basketball. She can drive to the hoop, step back for a three-pointer, steal and complete the turnover by scoring and can play almost any position defensively. She is fast, quick, and a good shooter and she led the Lady Broncos down the stretch as they worked to earn a berth at the 4A state tournament. She is only a junior, so it remains to be seen how much she can develop before her senior year.
Harley Jackson, Sho-Ban High School, Shooting Guard, All Jackson did is set a state and school scoring record by nailing 47 points in a single game this year.
She averaged nearly 30 points per game for her senior season and has been entertaining several offers from colleges from the West Coast to the heartland of the country in Kansas. Not only does she have great range on her jump shot, she led the team in assists and was one of the top rebounders as well and she is just barely five feet tall. Jackson was definitely a threat in all phases of the game and more than anything else, she was a lot of fun to watch. She is also a state tournament record holder, setting three records in the spring of 2019, when she scored 40 points, hit 10 three-pointers in a single game, and collected 17 three-pointers in a single tournament in 1A, Division II.
Adia Goff, Snake River High School, Low Post. Possibly the most improved player on our list for this year. Goff began the year slowly, but as the season went, Goff developed more and more confidence and began to dominate the inside. Her offensive skills were always there, she just didn’t always take advantage of them. Once she did, she helped to lead the Lady Panthers down the stretch and helped to get them to the the state tournament and ultimately into the final game. Continued improvement will only make Snake River that much tougher for next year as they will return three solid starters for next year in Goff, Steadman, and Sage Stimpson.
All-County Second Team
Hailey Barker, Firth High School, Point Guard. Barker inherited the point guard position and she worked hard to develop her ball handling skills and by season’s end, she was one of the better point guards in the Nuclear Conference. She is only a junior and her senior season awaits her as the Lady Cougars just missed the state tournament. As her offensive skills developed, she became the most dependable scorer on the team.
Kassidee Arzola, Shelley High School, guard. Arzola was the leader on the team at Shelley for the second straight year. She was dependable and was forced to work with two different coaching staffs this season, never an easy task. That made three coaching staffs in three years and that cannot be an easy situation to handle. Arzola did that with class and despite a concussion late in the season that cost her some playing time, she still showed up and represented.
Gracie Anderson, Blackfoot High School, Low Post. Anderson was one of the most underappreciated players on a team that went to the state tournament. If it weren’t for Anderson, it is unlikely that the Lady Broncos would have made that trip, or at the very least, it would have been much more difficult. A senior, she played her best when the game was on the line.
Yasmin Ortiz, Aberdeen High School, guard. Ortiz is one of the fastest athletes in the state, at least at the 2A classification. A threat both offensively and defensively, the guard could steal the ball and go the length of the court for a score or hound you non-stop until you made a mistake. She is also a better than average long-range shooter and after suffering a knee injury during the regular season that will keep her out of sports for the rest of the spring, she has vowed to be back stronger than ever for her junior year next season.
Ellie Watson, Aberdeen High School, post. Watson developed into the Lady Tigers’ best player as the season went along. She was a smooth player in the lane and developed a nice, soft touch around the basket. If she continues to develop, she could be on the first team all-state squad next year as a junior.
All-County Honorable Mention
Olivia Kracl, Snake River High School, Forward
Jordyn Gilbert, Snake River High School, Forward
Hope Driscoll, Aberdeen High School, Guard/Forward
Hailey Gee, Firth High School, Post
Kiley Mecham, Firth High School, Post
Sage Stimpson, Snake River High School, Post
Isabelle Arave, Blackfoot High School, Guard
Kaylee Peebles, Shelley High School, Forward
Tia Smith-Buckskin, Sho-Ban, Forward