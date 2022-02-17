BLACKFOOT – The 19th annual statewide all-star basketball games are set to be played March 12 at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene.
The players, divided into two groups for both boys’ and girls’ competition, will be made up of senior basketball players who have just completed their careers at various schools throughout the state.
The all-star games will take place at North Idaho College in Christensen Gymnasium under the direction of Felicia Andrade and Paul Kingsbury. They are sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union.
The top senior basketball players will showcase their skills and have been broken down into two teams each for the boys and girls. The teams will feature players from the Boise metropolitan area competing against players from the rest of the state in a region vs. metro format.
The girls’ region team will be coached by Blackfoot’s Raimee Odum, with players including Ellie Watson from Aberdeen, and Hadley Humpherys and Izzy Arave from Blackfoot.
The competition will begin with the girls’ game at 1 p.m. PST, followed by the boys’ game at 3:30 p.m. PST. The event will include a three-point shooting contest with the girls competing against the boys and a slam dunk contest at 3 p.m. PST. Admission to the game is $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. The entire contest will be broadcast on IdahoSports.com
Boys’ Region Team
Coach: Zach Eastman, Lapwai
Breken Clarke, Camas County
Cameron Cope, Coeur d’Alene
Cooper Kesler, Hillcrest
Mikey Lloyd, Jerome
Bryce Henry, Lakeland
Cross Taylor, Lapwai
Titus Yearout, Lapwai
Clay Silva, Lighthouse Christian
Logan Crane, Madison
Brandon Bethel, Mountain Home
Jorden Lenz, North Fremont
Tristan Gentry-Nelson, St Maries
Alternates
Landon Johnson, Ririe
Sam Kunz, Rigby
Jack Sciortino, Post Falls
Bridger Hatch, North Gem
Boys’ Metro Team
Coach: Cody Pickett, Eagle
Johnny Sugarman, The Ambrose School
Blake Hawthorne, Bishop Kelly
Tyler Shipp, Centennial
Donovan Jones, Eagle
Gavin Gordon, Kuna
Dallin Criddle, Liberty Charter
DJ Green, McCall-Donnelly
Joe Reiber, Melba
Tyler Medaris, Middleton
Bayler Perrin, Mountain View
Jack Payne, Owyhee
Jacob Martinez, Vallivue
Alternates
Tommy Hunter, Bishop Kelly
Jakin Calhoun, Vallivue
Caden Young, Emmett
Hudson Hughes, The Ambrose School
Girls’ Region Team
Coach: Raimee Odum, Blackfoot
Ellie Watson, Aberdeen
Hadley Humpherys, Blackoot
Izzy Arave, Blackfoot
Kiya McAffee, Butte County
Skylar Burke, Coeur d’Alene
Alexis Monson, Filer
Hailey Cheney, Kellogg
Kendall Pickford, Lake City
Addie Kiefer, Lakeland
Grace Sobotta, Lapwai
Trinidie Nichols, Post Falls
Hailey Harris, Sugar-Salem
Alternates
Macy Larsen, Hillcrest
Camden Barger, Grangeville
Grace Nearing, Kellogg
Ashly Botz, Camas County
Girls’ Metro Team
Coach: Andy Jones, Timberline
Ashley Banks, Boise
Jayden McNeal, Borah
Annie Stinar, Centennial
Ellie Fraas, Cole Valley Christian
Lyndsie Krogh, Cole Valley Christian
Sydney Nichols, Council
Katy Wentz, Garden Valley
Casidy Fried, Middleton
Payton Hymas, Middleton
Austyn Harris, Parma
Sophie Glancey, Timberline
Audrey Taylor, Timberline
Alternates
Lexi Robertson, Columbia
Ella Nelson, Boise
Marli Reed, Rocky Mountain
Olivia Irwin, Nampa Christian
The All-Star Game participants were selected by a panel of media members throughout the state including:
Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com
Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com
Mike Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Jason Elliot, CDA Press
Mark Nelke, CDA Press
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Greg Lee, Idaho Press
Brittany Cooper, KMVT-TV
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Allan Steele, Post Register
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Eric Moon, Local News 8