BLACKFOOT – The 19th annual statewide all-star basketball games are set to be played March 12 at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene.

The players, divided into two groups for both boys’ and girls’ competition, will be made up of senior basketball players who have just completed their careers at various schools throughout the state.

The all-star games will take place at North Idaho College in Christensen Gymnasium under the direction of Felicia Andrade and Paul Kingsbury. They are sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union.

The top senior basketball players will showcase their skills and have been broken down into two teams each for the boys and girls. The teams will feature players from the Boise metropolitan area competing against players from the rest of the state in a region vs. metro format.

The girls’ region team will be coached by Blackfoot’s Raimee Odum, with players including Ellie Watson from Aberdeen, and Hadley Humpherys and Izzy Arave from Blackfoot.

The competition will begin with the girls’ game at 1 p.m. PST, followed by the boys’ game at 3:30 p.m. PST. The event will include a three-point shooting contest with the girls competing against the boys and a slam dunk contest at 3 p.m. PST. Admission to the game is $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. The entire contest will be broadcast on IdahoSports.com

Boys’ Region Team

Coach: Zach Eastman, Lapwai

Breken Clarke, Camas County

Cameron Cope, Coeur d’Alene

Cooper Kesler, Hillcrest

Mikey Lloyd, Jerome

Bryce Henry, Lakeland

Cross Taylor, Lapwai

Titus Yearout, Lapwai

Clay Silva, Lighthouse Christian

Logan Crane, Madison

Brandon Bethel, Mountain Home

Jorden Lenz, North Fremont

Tristan Gentry-Nelson, St Maries

Alternates

Landon Johnson, Ririe

Sam Kunz, Rigby

Jack Sciortino, Post Falls

Bridger Hatch, North Gem

Boys’ Metro Team

Coach: Cody Pickett, Eagle

Johnny Sugarman, The Ambrose School

Blake Hawthorne, Bishop Kelly

Tyler Shipp, Centennial

Donovan Jones, Eagle

Gavin Gordon, Kuna

Dallin Criddle, Liberty Charter

DJ Green, McCall-Donnelly

Joe Reiber, Melba

Tyler Medaris, Middleton

Bayler Perrin, Mountain View

Jack Payne, Owyhee

Jacob Martinez, Vallivue

Alternates

Tommy Hunter, Bishop Kelly

Jakin Calhoun, Vallivue

Caden Young, Emmett

Hudson Hughes, The Ambrose School

Girls’ Region Team

Coach: Raimee Odum, Blackfoot

Ellie Watson, Aberdeen

Hadley Humpherys, Blackoot

Izzy Arave, Blackfoot

Kiya McAffee, Butte County

Skylar Burke, Coeur d’Alene

Alexis Monson, Filer

Hailey Cheney, Kellogg

Kendall Pickford, Lake City

Addie Kiefer, Lakeland

Grace Sobotta, Lapwai

Trinidie Nichols, Post Falls

Hailey Harris, Sugar-Salem

Alternates

Macy Larsen, Hillcrest

Camden Barger, Grangeville

Grace Nearing, Kellogg

Ashly Botz, Camas County

Girls’ Metro Team

Coach: Andy Jones, Timberline

Ashley Banks, Boise

Jayden McNeal, Borah

Annie Stinar, Centennial

Ellie Fraas, Cole Valley Christian

Lyndsie Krogh, Cole Valley Christian

Sydney Nichols, Council

Katy Wentz, Garden Valley

Casidy Fried, Middleton

Payton Hymas, Middleton

Austyn Harris, Parma

Sophie Glancey, Timberline

Audrey Taylor, Timberline

Alternates

Lexi Robertson, Columbia

Ella Nelson, Boise

Marli Reed, Rocky Mountain

Olivia Irwin, Nampa Christian

The All-Star Game participants were selected by a panel of media members throughout the state including:

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com

Mike Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Jason Elliot, CDA Press

Mark Nelke, CDA Press

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Greg Lee, Idaho Press

Brittany Cooper, KMVT-TV

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Allan Steele, Post Register

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Eric Moon, Local News 8

