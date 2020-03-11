All Star Team Rosters set for 17th Annual Event
Harley Jackson of Sho-Ban will participate in the 17th Annual All-Star game.

BOISE – The rosters and game details have been released for the 17th Annual All-Star game, which pits players from the Boise Metro area and the rest of the state.

Names for the Regional Team have been released and high-scoring guard Harley Jackson from Sho-Ban has been selected as one of the team members for the girls’ team.

The game, for seniors only, will feature the top players from the state of Idaho. The team was selected by a committee of media members.

The All-Star game activities will take place on Saturday on the campus of North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, with the girls’ game beginning at 1 p.m. and the boys’ game following at 3:30 p.m.

There will also be a three-point shooting contest and a slam dunk contest for the players between the games.

Admission for the event has been set at $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens and the event will be broadcast online at IdahoSports.com.

Jackson led the Lady Chiefs in scoring this season, racking up a near 30 point per game average and setting a record with 47 points in a single game. The prolific scorer also holds three state girls’ basketball tournament scoring records in the 1A Division II classification when she scored 40 points, had 10 three-point field goals in a single game and a tournament record of 17 made three-pointers in a tournament. The records were set in the spring of 2019.

Below are the full rosters for the boys and girls all-star teams.

BOYS’ METRO TEAM

Paul Yenor, Ambrose

Austin Bolt, Borah

Isaac Dewberry, Borah

Michael Onaindia, Cascade

Tanner Hayhurt, Eagle

Pri Weatherall, Fruitland

Donovan Sanor, Meridian

Tyler Robinett, Middleton

Donavon Estrada, Nampa

Briggs Ranstrom, Rocky Mountain

Cooper Frith, Rocky Mountain

Townsend Tripple, Rocky Mountain

Coach: Jeff Sanor, Meridian

BOYS’ REGION TEAM

Jace Whiting, Burley

Trey Smith, Camas County

Keynion Clark, Idaho Falls

Dawson Cummins, Kimberly

Seth Hansen, Lake City

Ben Zubaly, Lakeland

Colby Gennett, Post Falls

Brayden Hadaller, Potlatch

Luke Smellie, Preston

Ty Hyde, Preston

Britton Berrett, Rigby

Johnny Radford, Wood River

Coach: Tyler Jones, Preston

GIRLS’ METRO TEAM

Peyton McFarland, Boise

Jade Martinez, Caldwell

Madeline Cooke, Cole Valley Christian

Betsey King, Eagle

Gemma LaVergne, Emmett

Maija Mills, Kuna

Zoey Moore, Middleton

Laila Saenz, Mountain View

Adyson Harris, Parma

Ava Ranson, Timberline

Emma Ellinghouse, Timberline

Jasmyne Boles, Vallivue

Coach: Andy Jones, Timberline

GIRLS’ REGION TEAM

Sadie Lott, Bonneville

Abby Christensen, Century

Lexi Bull, Century

Aubrey Avery, Lake City

Mel Loutzenhiser, Lakeland

KC Lussoro, Lapwai

India Peery, Prairie

Dawson Driggs, Sandpoint

Harley Jackson, Sho-Ban

Sadie Gronning, Soda Springs

Michelle Luke, Sugar-Salem

Waklee Kunz, Teton

Coach: Will Love, Sandpoint