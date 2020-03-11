BOISE – The rosters and game details have been released for the 17th Annual All-Star game, which pits players from the Boise Metro area and the rest of the state.
Names for the Regional Team have been released and high-scoring guard Harley Jackson from Sho-Ban has been selected as one of the team members for the girls’ team.
The game, for seniors only, will feature the top players from the state of Idaho. The team was selected by a committee of media members.
The All-Star game activities will take place on Saturday on the campus of North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, with the girls’ game beginning at 1 p.m. and the boys’ game following at 3:30 p.m.
There will also be a three-point shooting contest and a slam dunk contest for the players between the games.
Admission for the event has been set at $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens and the event will be broadcast online at IdahoSports.com.
Jackson led the Lady Chiefs in scoring this season, racking up a near 30 point per game average and setting a record with 47 points in a single game. The prolific scorer also holds three state girls’ basketball tournament scoring records in the 1A Division II classification when she scored 40 points, had 10 three-point field goals in a single game and a tournament record of 17 made three-pointers in a tournament. The records were set in the spring of 2019.
Below are the full rosters for the boys and girls all-star teams.
BOYS’ METRO TEAM
Paul Yenor, Ambrose
Austin Bolt, Borah
Isaac Dewberry, Borah
Michael Onaindia, Cascade
Tanner Hayhurt, Eagle
Pri Weatherall, Fruitland
Donovan Sanor, Meridian
Tyler Robinett, Middleton
Donavon Estrada, Nampa
Briggs Ranstrom, Rocky Mountain
Cooper Frith, Rocky Mountain
Townsend Tripple, Rocky Mountain
Coach: Jeff Sanor, Meridian
BOYS’ REGION TEAM
Jace Whiting, Burley
Trey Smith, Camas County
Keynion Clark, Idaho Falls
Dawson Cummins, Kimberly
Seth Hansen, Lake City
Ben Zubaly, Lakeland
Colby Gennett, Post Falls
Brayden Hadaller, Potlatch
Luke Smellie, Preston
Ty Hyde, Preston
Britton Berrett, Rigby
Johnny Radford, Wood River
Coach: Tyler Jones, Preston
GIRLS’ METRO TEAM
Peyton McFarland, Boise
Jade Martinez, Caldwell
Madeline Cooke, Cole Valley Christian
Betsey King, Eagle
Gemma LaVergne, Emmett
Maija Mills, Kuna
Zoey Moore, Middleton
Laila Saenz, Mountain View
Adyson Harris, Parma
Ava Ranson, Timberline
Emma Ellinghouse, Timberline
Jasmyne Boles, Vallivue
Coach: Andy Jones, Timberline
GIRLS’ REGION TEAM
Sadie Lott, Bonneville
Abby Christensen, Century
Lexi Bull, Century
Aubrey Avery, Lake City
Mel Loutzenhiser, Lakeland
KC Lussoro, Lapwai
India Peery, Prairie
Dawson Driggs, Sandpoint
Harley Jackson, Sho-Ban
Sadie Gronning, Soda Springs
Michelle Luke, Sugar-Salem
Waklee Kunz, Teton
Coach: Will Love, Sandpoint