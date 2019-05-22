THOMAS – The annual Senior All-Star Football Game will be played on Friday at Snake River High School.
The rosters for the game include a great many of the local football stars from this past fall, at least those who are still here and willing to go through a week-long training camp to get ready. The practices have been going on since Monday and the players will be ready to go before Friday’s kickoff at 7 p.m.
The players selected will represent 21 area schools and are all from IHSAA districts 5 and 6.
All classification of schools will be represented, from 2A up to 5A.
“This game has become a wonderful opportunity for graduating seniors to play one last time in front of family and friends and play a game that they have played for years,” game director and Century High School coach Travis Hobson said. “The game allows players and coaches that have spent years competing against one another a chance to be on the same sideline and to play a regional game of North vs. South.”
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and a nominal $5 admission charge will be in effect. Tickets may be purchased ahead of time from a participating player or at the gate. The game will be streamed live on Idahosports.com.
Representing the South All-Stars will be:
#1 Wyatt Remington S 6’, 165 Shelley
#1 Deshun Harwell CB 6’, 180 Century
#2 Beau Beck RB 5’8”, 160 American Falls
#3 Hudson Williams WR 6’, 175 Century
#4 Boden Palmer WR 5’11”, 170 Snake River
#4 Hulizes Ortiz OL/DL 6’ 240 Aberdeen
#5 Brandon McBride WR 6’, 160 Shelley
#5 Carter Clifford OLB 6’, 175 Century
#6 Parker Hanson WR 6’, 165 Shelley
#6 Jackson Yearsley RB 5’8”, 170 Century
#7 Garrett Burgemeister ILB 5’11”, 175 American Falls
#8 Cole McKinlay S 6’1”, 170 Century
#9 Clayton Gain RB 5’10”, 175 Firth
#10 Colton Mecham DB 5’10”, 175 Firth
#11 Jake Wray QB 6’, 160 Shelley
#13 Adam Ames ILB 6’ 2”, 200 Century
#15 Connor Slack K 5’ 10”, 150 Century
#20 Jose Aguayo LB 6’, 190 Blackfoot
#20 Gunner Ramsdell RB 5’10”, 170 Snake River
#22 Carter Scott CB 5’ 8”, 155 Century
#23 Matthew Klassen QB 6’ 2”, 200 Aberdeen
#24 Kam Dailami P 6’ 2”, 220 Century
#26 Drayker Shulz ILB 6’, 210 Malad
#34 Payton Campbell RB 5’ 8”, 200 Marsh Valley
#50 Hunter Trent OL/DL 6’ 2” 250 Firth
#52 Corey Killpack ILB 6’ 1”, 215 Shelley
#53 Alex Apel OL 6’ 1”, 240 Century
#53 Conn O’Doherty OL 6’, 260 Marsh Valley
#54 Anthony Terry-Harrison OL 6’, 250 Snake River
#54 Tanner Branson DL 6’2”, 205 Marsh Valley
#56 Wes Talbot OL 6’3”, 240 Preston
#60 Carson Tavoian DL 5’11”, 170 Malad
#60 Spenser Watson OL 6’7”, 310 Aberdeen
#62 Riley Parker OL 6’3”, 220 Preston
#65 Baylor Gilbert OL 6’, 250 SnakeRiver
#65 Mitchell Spence OL/DL 6’2”, 245 Aberdeen
#70 Jack Moser DL 5’10”, 200 West Side
#77 Anthony Land OL 6’3”, 245 Century
Coaches: Century and Snake River High Schools
Representing the North All-Stars:
#1 Brody Owens S 6’1”, 170 Skyline
#1 Grady Rasmussen WR 6’1”, 180 Sugar-Salem
#2 Hayden Crapo DL 6’, 200 Sugar-Salem
#3 Freddie Sheppard CB 5’9”, 175 Rigby
#4 Trey Yearsley ILB/RB 6’, 160 Ririe
#5 Jordan Peterson OLB 5’11”, 170 Hillcrest
#6 Kalven Bowen CB 5’11”, 180 Idaho Falls
#7 Kyle Austin QB 6’1”, 185 Hillcrest
#7 Cameron Conrad RB 6’1”, 215 Idaho Falls
#9 Nick Layland ILB 6’1”, 180 Skyline
#11 Spencer Richins WR 6’2”, 185 Rigby
#13 Tre Henry WR 6’, 180 Hillcrest
#13 Cannon Thompson QB 6’2”, 180 Idaho Falls
#15 Gerohm Rihari WR 6’, 175 Sugar-Salem
#16 Garrett Hawkes S 6’2”, 180 North Fremont
#18 Chase Baker WR 6’5”, 175 Idaho Falls
#20 Ethan Warner WR 6’, 165 Sugar-Salem
#21 Josh Norman S 5’10”, 160 Hillcrest
#22 Ethan Hansen S 5’10”, 150 Hillcrest
#22 Kyle Ostermiller RB 5’10”, 215 Sugar-Salem
#26 Carson Christensen OLB 6’, 190 Idaho Falls
#29 Jeremiah Otto S 5’8”, 150 Teton
#30 Taylor Sloan ILB 5’6”, 180 Hillcrest
#33 Luke Terry K 5’9”, 165 Sugar-Salem
#34 Jaxon Kuttler TE 6’2”, 195 Hillcrest
#41 Jaxon Graham ILB 5’10”, 220 Rigby
#42 Grant Southwick DL 6’2”, 195 Skyline
#43 Kanon Young OLB 5’10”, 205 Hillcrest
#44 Zach Brown TE 6’, 185 Hillcrest
#50 Parker Reynolds OL 6’1”, 260 Skyline
#52 Brady Blaser ILB 6’2”, 215 Sugar-Salem
#52 Rafael Rivas OL 5’10”, 220 North Fremont
#54 Westin Bratt DL 6’, 225 Sugar-Salem
#54 Dallas Keller DL 6’2”, 245 Idaho Falls
#55 Cole Owen OL 6’5”, 265 Skyline
#56 Jordan Dodge OL/DL 6’1”, 240 South Fremont
#63 Jacob Brock OL 5’11”, 255 Hillcrest
#64 Ed Carle DL 6’3”, 235 Hillcrest
#67 Dakota Yorgensen OL 6’2”, 240 Hillcrest
#69 Max Edmiston OL 6’, 265 Idaho Falls
#99 Joel Cortez DL 6’, 285 Skyline
Coaches: Hillcrest and Sugar-Salem High School