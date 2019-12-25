BOISE – The Idaho Statesman has named its 3A All-State football team for 2019. As you might expect, it is dominated by the 3A state champions, the Sugar-Salem Diggers, and the runners-up, the Homedale Trojans.
Of note is that there are a couple of Snake River Panthers who made the team, running back Treyton Young and offensive and defensive lineman Ty Belnap.
Treyton Young has done a lot for the Panthers in his three years on the varsity. He can catch the ball when needed, he played some defense and he ran the ball. Boy, did he ever run the ball.
Young was so good, in fact, he posted the second highest career rushing total at Snake River High School and did it despite being injured a good portion of his junior year. As a senior, Young was phenomenal. He ran for nearly 1,500 yards and had 16 touchdowns, that is scary good and when the Panthers needed yards, you can bet that the ball was going to #2, Treyton Young.
A lot of the time, Young was running behind Ty Belnap, who was named on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side of the ball. He also was one who could do it all and often had to.
Belnap was one of the Panthers who opened holes for Young and led him to his big numbers running the ball. Belnap was also the guy the Panthers turned to when they needed a big stop and he delivered time after time.
Young and Belnap will be the two big holes that the Panthers will need to fill before starting the next season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tyler Richins, Sugar-Salem
The Diggers had never won a title until Richins took over. Now they’ve won two in a row.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Shane Jennings, Gooding
The future Eastern Washington QB racked up 3,387 total yards and 42 TDs with just five interceptions.
RB: Treyton Young, Snake River
A two-time first-team pick, the elusive senior ran for 1,470 yards and 16 TDs to surpass 3,500 career rushing yards.
RB: Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem
The senior turned limited touches into big plays, racking up 1,129 all-purpose yards and 13.4 yards per carry.
WR: Jake Collett, Homedale
A threat all over the field, the 5-8, 180-pound senior turned 83 touches into 1,346 yards and 22 TDs.
WR: Colston Loveland, Gooding
Despite constant double teams, the 6-4, 195-pound sophomore still had 91 catches for 1,147 yards and 14 TDs.
WR: Nelson Lomelli, Homedale
The senior had a pair of 200-yard games in the playoffs, finishing with 53 catches for 1,117 yards and 13 TDs.
OL: Kaden Malstrom, Sugar-Salem
The 5-11, 250-pound senior made the Diggers’ Wing-T work by gobbling up nose tackles or climbing into the linebackers.
OL: Kenneth Copley, Sugar-Salem
A repeat first-teamer, the 5-10, 275-pound senior mastered the trap block and routinely dominated opponents.
OL: Weston Jeffries, Fruitland
The work rate and the reliability of the 5-10, 235-pound junior allowed him to rack up 25 pancake blocks.
OL: Gage Northrup, Homedale
The 6-2, 285-pound senior cut an imposing figure. But he also had the athleticism to truly become elite.
OL: Kyler Dalling, Sugar-Salem
The senior had the size (6-3, 200) and athleticism to trap block and clear the edge for the Diggers’ sweeps.
K: Angel Magana, Weiser
The senior made four field goals, converted 98% of his PATs and sent 90% of his kickoffs for touchbacks.
DEFENSE
DL: Kenneth Copley, Sugar-Salem
A repeat first-teamer on both lines, he had 67 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two blocked kicks.
DL: Thomas Symms, Homedale
Teams quickly learned to run away from the 6-2, 220-pound senior, but he still made 8 tackles for loss.
DL: Samuel Parkinson, Sugar-Salem
The 6-foot, 195-pound senior and second-team running back racked up five sacks and scored four defensive TDs.
LB: Jake Collett, Homedale
The first-team receiver played sideline to sideline, making 76 tenacious stops and 11 tackles for loss.
LB: Spencer Fisher, Homedale
The 5-11, 210-pound senior repeats on the first team after racking up 93 tackles, including 15 for a loss.
LB: Matt Morris, Weiser
As the top defender for the Wolverines, the senior made 75 tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered three more.
LB: Jared Conrad, Gooding
A tackling machine, the 6-2, 205-pound senior totaled 110 stops, 13 tackles for loss and two sacks.
DB: Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem
A three-year starter, the senior was a lockdown corner in addition to a first-team running back.
DB: Shane Jennings, Gooding
The three-time, first-team QB ends his career as a first-team safety, too, with four INTs and two pick-sixes.
DB: Crew Clark, Sugar-Salem
With Miller on one side, the Diggers could put the junior on an island on the other side without a second thought.
DB: Joey Follini, Timberlake
The senior set school passing records (yards, TDs, total TDs). But he still found time to be a shutdown defender.
P: Angel Magana, Weiser
The senior ends his career as a first-team punter for the third straight year. He averaged 42 yards per punt.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Daniel Uranga Sr. Homedale
RB: Samuel Parkinson Sr. Sugar-Salem
RB: McKade Huft Sr. Kimberly
WR: Andrew Prince Sr. Gooding
TE: Keayen Nead Sr. Sugar-Salem
TE: Josh Yanez Sr. Timberlake
OL: Brady Trout Sr. Homedale
OL: Ty Belnap Sr. Snake River
OL: Angel Magana Sr. Weiser
OL: Cooper Pavkov So. Gooding
OL: Justin Lehto Sr. Kellogg
K: Jack McDonald Sr. Timberlake
DEFENSE
DL: Keayen Nead Sr. Sugar-Salem
DL: Ty Belnap Sr. Snake River
DL: Weston Jeffries Jr. Fruitland
LB: AJ Garrell Sr. Kimberly
LB: Zack Ziegler Sr. Fruitland
LB: Brayton Pope Sr. Sugar-Salem
LB: Kurtis Adkinson So. Gooding
DB: Riley Thurber Sr. Sugar-Salem
DB: Brett Bronson Jr. Kimberly
DB: Ricardo Hernandez Sr. Homedale
DB: Louis Powell Sr. Timberlake
P: Jack McDonald Sr. Timberlake