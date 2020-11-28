BOISE – All-state soccer teams have been named and published. Heading the list for the 4A first team is Blackfoot’s Frankie Garcia.

A four-year starter and leading scorer for the 4A state runners-up in 2020, Garcia was the emotional and physical leader for the Broncos who lost in the 4A state finals this season to the Vallivue Falcons.

Garcia was the only member of the Broncos who was named to the all-state team, although there were several members of the team deserving of the honor.

Among those who were members of the Broncos who were not selected but deserving of the honor were Bryce Cornell, Izzy Labra, Dominic Sanchez, and Manny Bartolo.

The all-state teams in 3A, 4A and 5A all had a very Treasure Valley-centric feel to them, with the possible exception of the members of the team listed from American Falls in the 3A classification. When teams are slanted towards one end of the state over the other, you sometimes have to wonder about the selection of the teams.

The all-state soccer teams are chosen by the Idaho High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) and United Soccer Coaches (USC).

IHSSCA/USC All State 2020 Selections

3A Boys

First Team

Gabe Rasmussen, 12, Weiser

Caelin Bradshaw, 12, Sun Valley

Rafa Villa, 12, American Falls

Jordan Watkins, 12, Weiser

Adolfo Alvarez, 12, American Falls

Jimmy Ayllon, 12, McCall-Donnelly

Kai Nelson, 12, Sun Valley

Chris Gonzalas, 12, Weiser

Marcos Tarelo, 11, Weiser

Willie DeWolfe, 12, Sun Valley

Manuel Rosales, 11, American Falls

Julio Lopez, 10, American Falls

Honorable Mention

Bryan Juarez, 10, Weiser

Jose Jaimes, 12, American Falls

Alfonso Hernandez, 11, Weiser

Edgar Ayala, 11, Weiser

3A Boys Player of the Year

Bernard Kindall, 12, McCall-Donnelly

3A Boys Coach of the Year

Richard Whitelaw, Sun Valley Community School

3A Girls

First Team

Brooke Richardson,12, McCall-Donnelly

Payton Jackman, 12, Kimberly

Caroline Estep, 12, Sun Valley Community School

Riley Jo Anderson, 12, Coeur d’Alene Charter School

Zoie Armstrong, 12, Marsh Valley

Sunny Bennion, 12, Sugar-Salem

Falon Hanna, 12, Sun Valley Community School

Maia McSherry, 12, McCall-Donnelly HS

Rebekah Hines, 10, Coeur d’Alene Charter School

Abby Marshall, 11, Marsh Valley

Ellie Puzey, 10, Sugar-Salem

Christine Estep, 12, Sun Valley Community School

Naomi Connolley, 12, Grangeville

Kiley Cutler, 12, Coeur d’Alene Charter School

Honorable Mention

Kennedy Chambers, 12, Sugar-Salem

Maycee Lunt, 11, Marsh Valley

Abbi Roubidoux, 10, Fruitland

Alondra Quezada, 12, Buhl

Kaylee Hunt, 10, American Falls HS

Caeley Ryan, 12, McCall-Donnelly HS

Ava Shivers, 11, Coeur d’Alene Charter School

3A Girls Player of the Year

Sarah Hines, 12, Coeur d’Alene Charter School

3A Girls Coach of the Year

Stacy Smith, Coeur d’Alene Charter School

4A Boys

First Team

Ryan Solis, 12, Emmett

Alex Cruz, 12, Caldwell

Dylan Vanderpool, 12, Vallivue

Will Carey, 11, Bishop Kelly

Juan Osuna, 12, Vallivue

Raoul Barragan, 12, Vallivue

Evan Oldberg, 12, Moscow

Alfredo Ortiz, 12, Jerome

Alimasi Jamari, 12, Canyon Ridge

Chuy Gonzales, 12, Caldwell

Frankie Garcia, 12, Blackfoot

Zander Moore, 12, Sandpoint

Colton Crawford, 10, Bishop Kelly

Honorable Mention

Nick Canceres, 11, Caldwell

Evan Yost, 12, Century

Nic Taugher, 11, Bishop Kelly

Michael Delatorre, 12, Canyon Ridge

Ubaldo Palacios, 11, Jerome

4A Boys Player of the Year

Damien Arguello, 12, Caldwell

4A Boys Coach of the Year

Christian Adamson, Vallivue

4A Girls

First Team

Sydnee Marlow, 12, Preston

Andie Bell, 11, Preston

Lexi Chatterton, 10, Bishop Kelly

Zoey Beebe, 12, Canyon Ridge

Emma Thielbahr, 11, Sandpoint

Peyton Dion, 12, Columbia

Ali Chatterton, 12, Bishop Kelly

Kaylin Bailey, 11, Twin Falls

Elisabeth Plouy, 12, Twin Falls

Addison Moser, 12, Preston

Mia Cartwright, 12, Bishop Kelly

Jordie Breeden, 12, Sandpoint

Sophia Schmautz, 9, Bishop Kelly

Honorable Mention

Hattie Larson, 12, Sandpoint

Josie Brence, 12, Middleton

Piper Frank, 11, Sandpoint

Tasha Miller, 11, Skyline

Kaylin Bailey, 11, Twin Falls

Kimberly Castillo Zamora, 12, Canyon Ridge

4A Girls Player of the Year

Kylie Laren, 12, Preston

4A Girls Coach of the Year

Brandon Lyon, Preston

5A Boys

First Team

Roark Looney, 12, Centennial

Jordan Sykes, 12, Skyview

Caden Zierenberg, 12, Rocky Mountain

Alan Lizarraga, 12, Thunder Ridge

Jack Goode, 12, Boise

Carlos Comacho, 11, Borah

Nate Thompson, 12, Thunder Ridge

Griffin Teuber, 12, Centennial

Justin Smith, 12, Timberline

Grant Embree, 12, Eagle

Aidan O’Halloran, 12, Post Falls

Sawyer Luthy, 11, Boise

Keegan Oyler, 12, Rocky Mountain

Honorable Mention

Issac Poole, 12, Rocky Mountain

Toby Caldara, 12, Boise

Adam Hernandez, 12, Madison

Zach Owen, 12, Boise

Christopher Torres, 11, Centennial

Austin Hoopes, 12, Thunder Ridge

5A Boys Player of the Year

Nick Liebich, 12, Boise

5A Boys Coach of the Year

Mike Darrow, Boise

5A Girls

First Team

Kasey Wardle, 12, Rocky Mountain

Kali McKellips, 12, Lake City

Annie Liebich, 10, Boise

Grace Fisher, 11, Highland

Madeline Bean, 12, Timberline

Sammi Smith, 9, Boise

Kendra McDaniel, 12, Boise

Violet Rademacher, 11, Rocky Mountain

Kayzee Vaughan, 11, Highland

Logan Smith, 11, Boise

Hayden Wilsey, 11, Timberline

Nadia Kinkaid, 11, Rocky Mountain

Lexy Haws, 12, Kuna

Abbie Lyman, 12, Coeur d’Alene

Honorable Mention

Avery McBride, 11, Mountain View

Mary Meeks, 12, Rocky Mountain

Sandree Bell, 11, Highland

Samantha Wind, 11, Kuna

Kaydree Rapp, 12, Mountain View

Sophie Hills, 10, Boise

5A Girls Player of the Year

Kelsey Oyler, 12, Rocky Mountain

5A Girls Coach of the Year

Donal Kaehler, Rocky Mountain