BLACKFOOT – When Raimee Beck Odum was announced as the new girls’ basketball coach at Blackfoot High School and that previous coach Courtnei Smith was taking her talents to Idaho State University, there had to be some eyebrows raised and questions in people’s minds about where the program was headed.
After all, the team had just been to its second straight state tournament in as many years and how could anyone duplicate that?
Not only has Odum exceeded those results by winning the 2021 state 4A championship, she has laid the groundwork for the program to be good for years to come.
Honors are going to roll in for this team and their coach. In fact, the first big honor has already been bestowed on the program with the announcement of the All-Tournament team from this year’s championships. Every single one of the starting five of the Lady Broncos from Blackfoot High School has been named as a member of this year’s team.
It may have happened before, but for Blackfoot High School to be so honored is a tribute to what the coach and the girls have accomplished this season. It truly has been a season to remember and cherish for many years to come.
On the heels of the Blackfoot ladies’ first ever state championship, the starters on the team dominated the all-tournament team for 2021.
Led by guard Prairie Caldwell, who was named the most valuable player, the Lady Broncos placed all five starters on the team.
Caldwell averaged 9.3 points and two assists for the tournament and was instrumental in the finals win, leading the team down the stretch to victory.
On the first team, Hadley Humpherys and Kianna Wright were both named members as Humpherys and Wright carried the load of the scoring and rebounding for the team, both averaging in double figures scoring and Humpherys averaging in double figures in rebounding.
On the second team was Izzy Arave, who showed off her defensive skills while handling a good portion of the ball handling duties as well. While a potent scorer during the regular season, Arave turned into the defensive stopper, limiting opponents’ top scorers in the process.
On the honorable mention list is Esperanza Vergara, whose dagger-like three point shots gave the Lady Broncos boosts just when they needed them the most. To have all five members of the Lady Broncos listed on the all-tournament team shows that Odum was exactly right in preaching to the team that culture trumps talent every day.
What will be interesting to note will be when the real honors come out for these players and coaches. Yet to be named will be the High Country Conference team which will combine 4A and 5A members of the High Country Conference, the all-state team for 4A, and of course the Gatorade team and the various regional and area teams that will be compiled.