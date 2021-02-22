POCATELLO – In what will be the last state girls' wrestling tournament before the Idaho High School Activities Association takes over girls' wrestling for the state next year, Snake River wrestler Allister Dillow brought home a gold medal as the first female Snake River wrestler so honored.
Dillow, also a member of the Snake River cross country team, has big dreams and goals for her wrestling and hopes to parlay this achievement by following it up with three more state championships as she goes forward in her wrestling career.
“I am really happy to have had the opportunity this year to wrestle and be able to bring home the gold medal,” Dillow said. “With three more years and with the schools recognizing the girls' division as a separate meet, I want to follow up and win three more golds and then go to school on a scholarship in wrestling.”
Now Allister is not wanting to go to just any college, but she has her mind set on Cambellsville University in Cambellsville, Ky., a private Christian university that has a women's wrestling program. That is pretty heady stuff for a freshman in high school to be thinking ahead that far.
This cross country runner turned wrestler is already planning on foregoing track in the spring to concentrate on wrestling for the spring and summer and develop as a freestyle wrestler because that is the area the colleges want.
“I am planning on wrestling more and more this spring and summer so I can become as good as possible for college,” Dillow said. “I will keep on running cross country in the fall because it can help me with my wrestling as well.”
Dillow isn't just a female wrestler, but has been competing with the boys all winter long and has compiled a 17-10 record and this past week, also qualified for the state championships in Boise, a meet that is co-ed. She finished second to the top-rated wrestler in Idaho in the 98-pound weight class (she won her gold in a girls only 100-pound weight class) and will have a chance to earn a medal against the boys as well.
“I think that I have a chance to medal,” Dillow said. “If I can get by my first match or two and then work my way through the consolation bracket, I can finish in the top six and that is who medals. It will also help my team try and win the team title.”
In the state girls' wrestling finals, Dillow received a first round bye as the top-rated wrestler in the 100-pound class and then pinned Myriam Riley of Blackfoot to gain the finals. She followed that win with a pin of Tahlor Call of Hillcrest High School for the gold medal.
Neither of those girls qualified for the state championships this week in Boise.
She earned her spot in Boise by finishing second in the District 5 meet when she finished second to Kolter Burton of American Falls, the top-seeded wrestler at 98 pounds and the holder of a 48-4 record this season.
Dillow is matched against Tucker Brown of Sugar-Salem, who has an 8-3 record this year.
“I am pretty confident that I can beat the kid in my first match,” Dillow said. “I haven't wrestled him before, but I think that my experience will help a lot in that match.”
Dillow's brothers, Titus and Levi, were the ones who got her interested in wrestling and she has been wrestling for three years now and with her accomplishments to date, will likely be a wrestler for a long time to come, especially if she can make her dreams come true as a collegiate wrestler in Kentucky.