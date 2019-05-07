BLACKFOOT – Former Snake River basketball star and Blackfoot resident Alyssa Crumley is moving on.
Following a standout two-year career playing for Utah State Eastern, Crumley is taking her talents to the University of Montana Western in Dillon.
The Bulldogs are fresh from the NAIA National Championships and had a 30-4 record this past season.
“This is a very high profile program and they have been following me for a couple of years,” Crumley said. “I am familiar with them and they are familiar with me and we like each other, so it should be a very good fit.”
Crumley has started for the past two years for another successful program and has performed well, so the move should be fairly effortless and there is a great chance for her to move into the starting lineup as there are six seniors who will be graduating this month.
“I think that this is a great opportunity for me, and their up -tempo style is more to what I am accustomed to playing,” Crumley said. “I like to get out and run and since I have played both the 3 and the 4, it give me a great chance to be a prominent player for them right away.”
Crumley has been offered a near full-ride scholarship to attend Montana Western and she is eager to get to the school and begin the next stage of her athletic career.
“It was really nice that a school that I was familiar with and who has been following me was interested in me,” Crumley said. “It was almost like it was meant to be from the beginning and I can’t wait to get on campus and get started.”
With the recent success of the program, winning the National NAIA Championship this year, Crumley doesn’t feel any pressure in making the move north from Price, UT.
“You know, basketball is great and all, but I know that I have to work hard in the classroom to make this all work out for the best,” Crumley said. “I know that if I am successful in the classroom and on the basketball court, this will turn out to be a great move for me. I am so happy to have had a great start to my college career and this is just the next step.”
Crumley will spend a good part of the summer in Blackfoot, making the 2 1/2-hour trip north for camps and appearances. She expects to be able to work part-time at State Hospital South this summer, something that she has done in the past and work on her game in her free time.