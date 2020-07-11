AMERICAN FALLS – The iconic movie “Field of Dreams” repeatedly used the phrase, “If you build it, they will come” in the movie.
As American Falls High School wrestling coach Nate Gugelman is learning, that phrase holds true for wresting camps as well.
“This camp is just growing each year,” Gugelman said. “The more that I incorporate the former high school wrestlers that were legendary to these kids and bring them back from their colleges, the bigger this camp grows.”
This year has been no exception. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic rearing its ugly head and having lingering effects, some four months after restrictions were put into place that kept people from attending events in the area, many doubted that there would be a big turnout for the annual American Falls Wrestling Club Camp.
Imagine the event drawing over 140 wrestlers to the camp which this year was held July 8-10 and attracted wrestlerss from Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Utah, and Montana. That is quite a draw for a high school that appears to be on the rise in the same conference as Idaho state runner-up Snake River as a member.
“We look forward to the challenge every year of a top program like Snake River,” Gugelman said. “We know they are going to be good and we accept that challenge and it is events like this one that helps us to grow and become better and stronger each year.”
One of the keys to the growth of this particular camp has been the inclusion of local high school wrestling legends like Destin Summers, Ridge Lovett, and University of Nebraska All-American Isaiah White as guest instructors.
Some will remember Lovett as an undefeated, four-time champion in Idaho who wrestled for Post Falls High School.
During his four-year reign as a state champion, Lovett compiled a record of 169-0 and parlayed that into a scholarship to the University of Nebraska, always a contender in the Big 10 Conference and they compete for national titles as well.
“This experience has been so great so far,” Lovett said. “To see all of these kids come out here to work and wrestle is just great.”
Lovett, who wrestled this season at 133 pounds, saw his season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic and missed out on the NCAA Wrestling Tournament when it got canceled. He still was able to earn All-American honors as a freshman and is working on being prepared for the next season, although he will likely move up a weight class to 141, one of the toughest weight classes in college wrestling.
“Right now, I am just wrestling and working on my game and getting better all around,” Lovett said. “I want to win a conference title and compete for a national title as well.”
During the course of wrestling this season, Lovett became friends with Isaiah White, who was also an All-American at Nebraska. White was a senior this year and really felt the blow when the NCAA Tournament was canceled for the collegiate wrestlers.
“Man, that really hurt, it cut pretty deep,” White said. “I feel that I lost out on a lot and since I didn’t redshirt, I really lost out on a lot.”
White has been working hard, both with young kids and wrestlers and on his own style and looks forward to being in a position to keep working and possibly getting a chance at the Olympics or some world medals to add to his repertoire.
“I am going to keep on wrestling and maybe work in some coaching,” White said. “I have really enjoyed this experience and look forward to doing some more events, but the ultimate goal will be to wrestle more and get the chance to try out for the U.S. Olympic team and maybe win a world medal or two.”
With two wrestlers like Lovett and White, you might wonder what else Gugelman might have up his sleeve when it comes to guest instructors and he had another great one to add to the roster in Destin Summers.
All Summers did in high school was win three state titles and finish second once while wrestling with Snake River High School. Many thought that he would have won four titles, but anytime you can win three out of four, you have done an awful lot.
“I have been working out and getting ready for school in the middle of August when I head to Western Wyoming,” Summers said. “I can’t wait to get back into action and plan on wrestling at 133 pounds this coming year.”
Summers, in addition to his three state titles, was also named an All-American at least seven times thus far in his career.
“I have been a lot of places with wrestling and have been lucky enough to win a bunch of titles and earn some All-American honors as well,” Summers said. “I want to keep going, maybe eventually get into coaching as well, but as long as I am healthy and can wrestle, that is where I want to go.”
Summers has also worked a great deal with Gugelman over the years and is very comfortable with his style of coaching and instruction, so it has been very easy to move into the American Falls wrestling program and he has been a great addition to the camp and the program.
“I can’t thank the school and the administration for all of the help that they have given the program and the growth that we have experienced this year is a direct result of everything that they have done for us,” Gugelman said. “I have coached at Aberdeen and Rigby and now here and we have been able to do a lot for the wrestlers here and being able to work with other kids just helps us all around.”
The American Falls Wrestling Club ran the camp through Friday and the camp covered all techniques in wrestling, including all three styles of wrestling.
The camp also worked a lot of fun games and drills into the camp which kept the interest up in the campers and they also provided a T-shirt and daily lunch during the camp to keep the energy level up and the interest at a high level for the kids from K-12 in wrestling and experience.