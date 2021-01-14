AMERICAN FALLS – The Snake River Lady Panthers woke up this morning and must be scratching their heads wondering what happened on Wednesday night, when they fell to the American Falls Beavers 54-50.
That win, perhaps the first win ever for the Beavers over the Lady Panthers, probably has everyone puzzled since nobody this year, other than the Sugar-Salem Diggers, had figured out the Lady Panthers who had a 12-2 record entering the game and a number three ranking in 3A girls’ basketball.
The final score was brought about primarily by the third quarter in which the Beavers were able to outscore the Lady Panthers by a 24-8 margin.
“We’ve never beat Snake River,” American Falls coach Stephen Grigg said. “This is actually our first district win in my four-year tenure. It gives the girls the mindset that they can play against and beat anybody in the state. I’m so proud of them.”
Added Snake River coach Jeff Steadman, “American Falls is really improved. They came out of halftime and really wanted to play hard and we didn’t match it. They really outscored us in the third quarter.”
Up to that point, the Lady Panthers had controlled the game and were ahead at halftime by a 29-23 margin and it had looked like business as usual.
“Our girls just came out and made some adjustments at halftime,” Grigg said. “I didn’t know exactly what it was, to be honest. We played in a zone, played together and got them out of their rhythm a little bit.”
AMERICAN FALLS 54, SNAKE RIVER 50
Snake River 14 15 8 13 — 50
American Falls 6 17 24 7 — 54
Snake River — Josee Steadman 21, Rylie Edlefsen 9, Adia Goff 9, Reagan VanOrden 5, Jackie Steadman 3, Alexa Rodriguez 2, Abby Gilbert 1.
American Falls — Long 20, Bell 12, Fahringer 8, Grigg 5, Adair 5, Barclay 4.