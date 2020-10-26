BLACKFOOT – There have been ongoing interactions between coaches and referees for as long as there have been sporting events that need to have a referee or umpire or other official involved in making calls that sometimes dictate the outcome of athletic contests.
In the year that has been COVID-19, it seems there have been even more disputes between coaches and referees than ever before.
Some of them could be due to the fact there is a shortage of officials for games and anytime you have insufficient officials, you end up stretching your officials and their abilities to properly officiate the games they have been assigned.
There have been games where the officiating crew has been short-handed or even using an inexperienced official which only makes things worse than before.
For whatever reason, the whole coach and referee situation came to a head during a 3A state girls’ soccer play-in game in Blackfoot last week which involved teams from American Falls and Sugar-Salem.
It has resulted in a game being called official with some 15 minutes remaining in the contest after a coach and official had words and then some actions and the dispute was carried onto the field and ended up including players and fans in a skirmish that had to be broken up by Blackfoot High School officials who were hosting the game.
The Oct. 17 game, which was awarded to the Sugar-Salem Diggers who were leading at the time 4-1, stemmed from an attempt by American Falls coach Brett Reed to get a point across to the lead official about inconsistency in the calls being made on the field.
With about 15 minutes to go in the game, Reed was ejected by head referee Jake McRae after the coach tossed his hat on the field and shouted in frustration, arguing a perceived missed call. McRae ejected Reed and told him to “get out of here.”
The whole matter was then referred to the Idaho High School Activities Association, who is the governing body that oversees Idaho high school sports.
The governing body then handed down punishment connected to the altercation and both coach Reed and his wife Lacey were suspended from all IHSAA sporting events for the next year. The suspension was made known by American Falls School District Superintendent Randy Jensen.
Both Sugar-Salem High School Principal Jared Jenks and IHSAA Executive Director Ty Jones declined to comment on what, if any, punishment was given to people from the Sugar-Salem side in connection to the altercation.
The Oct. 17 game – which the Sugar-Salem Diggers won 4-1 to earn a spot in the state tournament – was called off after coach Reed’s ejection, which also helped to trigger a scuffle involving him, his wife and spectators at the game, including some parents of the players.
As coach Reed walked down the sideline, headed toward the street, his wife Lacey jogged over from the spectators’ sideline on the other end of the field to “calm him down.” While running, she said she yelled “You suck” at McRae and the two other referees.
A Sugar-Salem player within earshot, likely thinking that the yell was directed at her, shouted “You suck” back at Lacey Reed and flipped her off, which prompted Lacey Reed to confront the player.
Brett Reed, who later said he was just trying to pull back his wife, sprinted toward the argument, triggering several parents and other spectators to enter the fray.
Fans poured onto the field, but the scuffle broke up quickly after administrators and coaches from Blackfoot High School rushed over to break it up. Though no punches were thrown during the incident, there was a lot of pushing and shoving.
“It was pretty poor sportsmanship,” Jones said. “That’s one of the things we try and encourage, good sportsmanship. There could truly be a danger factor anytime you’re allowing spectators out right next to the playing surface. It’s disappointing and, honestly, very sad. Anytime you take away the focus from a kid, it’s really disappointing.”
Jones, along with IHSAA Assistant Directors Julie Hammons and Mike Federico, reviewed footage of the altercation shot by IdahoSports.com, which was live-streaming the game. The IHSAA also took statements from both schools involved, the officials working the game and the tournament manager from Blackfoot High.
American Falls and Sugar-Salem high schools can each appeal the ruling, Jones noted, but American Falls Athletic Director Bryan Flake said his school will not appeal the punishment handed down to Brett and Lacey Reed.
Outside of their involvement with the American Falls High School girls’ soccer team, neither of the Reeds is employed by the American Falls School District.
Flake acknowledged that American Falls High School doesn’t yet know who will be its girls’ soccer coach next season. Brett Reed was in his first year as coach after replacing Nate Armstrong. When asked if Brett Reed could theoretically return to the post when his suspension expires, Flake didn’t rule it out.
“I guess at that time if he wanted to come back, he would have to see if the school board would allow him to or allow him to apply again,” Flake said. “I’ve been honest and up front with him: I’ve never had something like this happen to me.”
Flake continued, “(Brett) texted me that day and he just apologized and then he and I talked on the phone and he said he just switched to husband mode.”
When reached by phone on Thursday, Brett Reed declined to offer further comment aside from what he said after the altercation.