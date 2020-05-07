BLACKFOOT – After a lot of speculation regarding the upcoming American Legion baseball season, reports are coming out that there will be a season and that there will be tryouts and practices leading up to a potential start to the season coming either at the end of May or the middle of June.
“We are all just excited that there will be baseball,” coach Zach Reay said. “We will be meeting soon to finalize the details of exactly what we will be doing and how we are going to determine the cuts and number of players that will be participating and the teams we will be fielding.”
A meeting has been scheduled and as details are available, including the potential schedule, it will be printed in the Bingham News Chronicle.
Tentative plans call for practices to begin on or around May 18 under some guidelines. There cannot be more than groups of 10 players and coaches, so the likelihood of several practices occurring on a given day are high as the groups of players are divided by position.
The season will most likely be around 25 or 30 games and will begin as early as is possible with the district and state tournaments taking place in the latter half of July so that teams will have the opportunity to qualify for regional and eventually national American Legion Tournaments.
There are still many details to be worked out and the schedule to be put together, but at least players, coaches and fans have something to look forward to in that there will be baseball in Blackfoot this season.