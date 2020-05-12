BLACKFOOT – The American Legion baseball program has announced that tryouts for the Blackfoot Broncos American Legion team will be taking place on Saturday, May 16.
The tryouts will begin at 9 a.m. at the Blackfoot High School fields and social distancing will be in effect.
All eligible players are encouraged to attend and you must go through the tryout process in order to be able to play this season.
The American Legion season is rapidly approaching and with a significant portion of the high schools’ seasons lost when IHSAA shut down high school sports due to COVID-19, there is a lot of work that needs to be done with the players to ensure that injuries will be kept to a minimum and play will remain at a high level.