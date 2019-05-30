ATOMIC CITY – Jason Spence has been racing for one whole year. That’s right, last year’s champion in the Mini Class at Atomic Speedway was a rookie at dirt track racing a year ago.
With that championship under his belt, Spence has been moved up a class to the Street Class, which means the cars in this class have to be street legal. In other words, you have to be able to drive them on the streets and highways in Idaho.
“This started out as a way to have family activities together,” Spence said. “When Atomic Motor Raceway offered a chance to race go carts, I made a deal with my kids that if they took it seriously and did the work to keep the carts on the track, then I would race as well and this is how we ended up.”
Growing up, Spence and his dad would travel to some of the demolition derbies around, and his dad would drive and Jason would watch. It was what they did on weekends and holidays around this area, including the Eastern Idaho State Fair for the big derby.
“This racing is really a family sport in this area,” Spence said. “The whole family comes out to watch a family member race. It becomes an all-day event from getting the car ready to racing and then hauling everything home at the end of the day.”
Spence raced at both Atomic Motor Raceway and at Pocatello Speedway last year and has been to both tracks this season as well, and he prefers the dirt track at Atomic City.
“I think the dirt track makes you more reactive to what is going on with the race track,” Spence said. “On asphalt, the track is narrower and you have to plan your race out quite a bit ahead of time and run accordingly. On the dirt, you can react to an opening and go for it if you have the car and it can be a winning move. You also have to be able to make those adjustments in mid-turn and not rely on being able to pass only in the straightaways.”
The drivers at Atomic all seem to know each other and they are willing to help each other out when needed. This past weekend, when there were only two cars in Spence’s heat, he was able to help out other drivers from the other classes get their cars ready to go. This type of camaraderie helps to keep the sport going at the small tracks.
“We all want to race and that is why we all keep working with each other,” Spence said. “Since I only had one other car in my class a week ago, I spent some time helping others get their cars going. That keeps the sport strong, helping each other out.”
Despite the good turnout in the grandstands for the opening weekend of the 2019 season, Atomic Motor Raceway knows that as the weather gets better, there will be more and more cars available to race. There have also been inquiries from Utah and Nevada about the racing that will take place throughout the summer at Atomic.
“We had quite a few cars that just weren’t quite ready to go for the opening weekend and the weather didn’t help a lot with that,” Spence said. “We know there will be another half dozen to a dozen cars that will be racing with us this summer and with the out-of-staters that want to come up, we should have a very strong season. The bottom line is that we all just want to race and Atomic gives us that opportunity.”
When Atomic Motor Raceway opens for the second scheduled date of racing on June 8, Spence expects to see as many as four cars in the Street Class and the Mini Class could swell to as many as 15 cars from the dozen that ran the first weekend. The Modified Class could see as many as 10 enter, up from the six that competed on May 25. The more the merrier, according to Spence.
“We all just want to race and the more cars that show up, the better show we can put on for the public,” Spence said. “There is nothing better than a bunch of cars that are pretty equal in a race. That way, you know the best driver is going to be the winner and that is what we all want, the chance to prove who is the best and to have a good time doing it.”
Atomic Motor Raceway will open again on June 8, with the first heat scheduled to go off under the green flag at 7 p.m. Atomic Motor Raceway is located in Atomic City, 28 miles west of Blackfoot, a mile south of Highway 26.