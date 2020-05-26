ATOMIC CITY – When weather, snow and rain forced the cancellation of racing on their scheduled opening day, track manager Vicki O’Haro quickly contacted the folks at the headquarters for their racing association and requested that the May 23 date be moved forward to Saturday, May 30, and that request has been honored.
So, for the 2020 opening of Atomic Motor Raceway, the new opening date for this year’s racing season is officially on Saturday, and all of your favorite race drivers and cars will be available for all fans to watch and admire.
One of the most popular drivers from 2019 is Orinda Newman, who won the Hornet Racing Class and is moving up a division to the Street Class for this year and will be in a new car, unofficially dubbed the “Purple Raze.”
“I am a bit apprehensive about the move up in class because the drivers are more experienced,” Newman said. “I have come a long ways as a driver, but I have a new car to get used to and a new bunch of drivers that I have to watch and learn from. I am excited for the challenge.”
There will be more cars during the season that have either moved up or maybe even down in class to be more competitive this year and it should be fun for all.
This first week and possibly a couple of weeks more into the season, there will be some strict social distancing guidelines in place for the spectators and fans, but the excitement of dirt track racing will still be there for all to see and enjoy.
The first race is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday and gates will open at 5 p.m.
There will be limited track side parking for $10 per car and admission remains at $10 for adults with varying admission prices for youngsters and veterans.