ATOMIC CITY – Atomic Motor Raceway is gearing up for a big final weekend, one in which all of the series finals will be determined and winners crowned in each of the classifications.
Season championships are a big deal and there will be great racing in every class from the Hornets to the Modifieds.
The last time that the raceway was open for racing was the weekend before the Eastern Idaho State Fair and the points accumulated during that series of races have just been updated into the standings and those drivers will be on hand to give it one last shot at gaining a championship for 2019.
As usual, the different classifications will be geared up for their respective heat races which determine the final draw for the main events and then the champions will be crowned and prizes awarded.
During the intermission, there will also be games and contests for everyone to participate in as the track is prepared for the main events.
Results in the various classifications from Aug. 24 are as follows:
Hornets Class
Dani Beebe 35
Herb Ahu 34
Orinda Newman 33
Sonny Flores 32
Brandi Jackman 31
Minis Class
Blake Lyle 35
Doug Standlee 34
Jeff Schaeffer 32
Levi McAlvey 31
Street Stock
Jason Spence 34
Brian Hale 33
Jesse Jenkins 32
Doug Standlee 31
Modifieds
Junior Flores 35
Blake Lyle 34
Overall standings as the drivers head into the final week of racing are as follows:
Hornets
57 Orinda Newman 271
87 Herb Ahu 267
75 Dani Beebe 198
45B Brandi Jackman 157
17 Levi Carlquist 32
Sonny Flores 32
17 Sebastian Jenkins 31
4 Tyson Taylor 31
75 Jake Amrein 31
Minis
55 Doug Standlee 287
21 Blake Lyle 248
64X Jeff Schaeffer 205
26 Derek Nelson 168
23 Cade Patterson 134
02 Rob Jackson 104
16 Snoopy Carlquist 94
20 Levi McAlvey 66
81 Hailey Cornwall 65
76 Jake Amrein 36
4 Jay Cattham 34
21 Brandi Jackman 31
Street Stocks
31 Jason Spence 269
1 Jake Amrein 159
43 Jesse Jenkins 133
16 John Hale 101
25 Brian Hale 66
55 Zac Cox 65
7 Allen McAlvey 62
22 Scott Johnson 40
29 Jessie Williams 39
89 Robert Viles 38
17 Doug Standlee 37
17 Brandon Austin 33
24 Blake Lyle 33
4 Jay Cottham 32
21 Brandi Jackman 31
Modifieds
45 Coltin Jackman 280
55L Blake Lyle 276
73R Ray Butt 267
16L Kevin Turner 230
00 Junior Flores 223
35 Jacob Jones 103
73 Corey Kortum 101
28 Cody Blinxt 74
81 Bill Cornwall 68
48 Dave Soutek 62
22 Heath Denney 37
91 Keith Vollmer 36
21 Travis Metz 36
07 Jerry Bailey 35
68 Ron Moser 34
32R Alan Riley 32
Since this is the final weekend of racing at Atomic Motor Raceway, it is encouraged that patrons arrive early to ensure that they will be able to get good seating.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing will start at 7 p.m.