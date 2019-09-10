Atomic Motor Raceway slates final week of racing for 2019

Orinda Newman and her 57 car are on the verge of a championship season in the Hornets class.

 FRED DAVIS/FDAVIS@BCCHRON.COM

ATOMIC CITY – Atomic Motor Raceway is gearing up for a big final weekend, one in which all of the series finals will be determined and winners crowned in each of the classifications.

Season championships are a big deal and there will be great racing in every class from the Hornets to the Modifieds.

The last time that the raceway was open for racing was the weekend before the Eastern Idaho State Fair and the points accumulated during that series of races have just been updated into the standings and those drivers will be on hand to give it one last shot at gaining a championship for 2019.

As usual, the different classifications will be geared up for their respective heat races which determine the final draw for the main events and then the champions will be crowned and prizes awarded.

During the intermission, there will also be games and contests for everyone to participate in as the track is prepared for the main events.

Results in the various classifications from Aug. 24 are as follows:

Hornets Class

Dani Beebe 35

Herb Ahu 34

Orinda Newman 33

Sonny Flores 32

Brandi Jackman 31

Minis Class

Blake Lyle 35

Doug Standlee 34

Jeff Schaeffer 32

Levi McAlvey 31

Street Stock

Jason Spence 34

Brian Hale 33

Jesse Jenkins 32

Doug Standlee 31

Modifieds

Junior Flores 35

Blake Lyle 34

Overall standings as the drivers head into the final week of racing are as follows:

Hornets

57 Orinda Newman 271

87 Herb Ahu 267

75 Dani Beebe 198

45B Brandi Jackman 157

17 Levi Carlquist 32

Sonny Flores 32

17 Sebastian Jenkins 31

4 Tyson Taylor 31

75 Jake Amrein 31

Minis

55 Doug Standlee 287

21 Blake Lyle 248

64X Jeff Schaeffer 205

26 Derek Nelson 168

23 Cade Patterson 134

02 Rob Jackson 104

16 Snoopy Carlquist 94

20 Levi McAlvey 66

81 Hailey Cornwall 65

76 Jake Amrein 36

4 Jay Cattham 34

21 Brandi Jackman 31

Street Stocks

31 Jason Spence 269

1 Jake Amrein 159

43 Jesse Jenkins 133

16 John Hale 101

25 Brian Hale 66

55 Zac Cox 65

7 Allen McAlvey 62

22 Scott Johnson 40

29 Jessie Williams 39

89 Robert Viles 38

17 Doug Standlee 37

17 Brandon Austin 33

24 Blake Lyle 33

4 Jay Cottham 32

21 Brandi Jackman 31

Modifieds

45 Coltin Jackman 280

55L Blake Lyle 276

73R Ray Butt 267

16L Kevin Turner 230

00 Junior Flores 223

35 Jacob Jones 103

73 Corey Kortum 101

28 Cody Blinxt 74

81 Bill Cornwall 68

48 Dave Soutek 62

22 Heath Denney 37

91 Keith Vollmer 36

21 Travis Metz 36

07 Jerry Bailey 35

68 Ron Moser 34

32R Alan Riley 32

Since this is the final weekend of racing at Atomic Motor Raceway, it is encouraged that patrons arrive early to ensure that they will be able to get good seating.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing will start at 7 p.m.