BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot High School senior Gracie Anderson is the latest local student athlete to sign a letter of intent to take her skills to the next level.
Anderson has agreed to compete for Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Ore., joining fellow Lady Bronco Kristen Thomas at the school.
Anderson, who starred for two season with the Lady Broncos, will be focusing on basketball, but will also participate in track for the school.
Umpqua had an unblemished record in 2019-2020, a season that was ended when the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed all tournaments towards the end of the season.
The Riverhawks graduated 11 sophomores from that undefeated team, paving the way for a lot of new talent, including both Anderson and Kristen Thomas of Blackfoot to be able to move into the starting lineup immediately.
"I am so excited to be going to UCC," Anderson said. "To be going with a great friend like Kristen is great and a great opportunity for both of us."
Anderson anticipates arriving on campus in the early parts of August and beginning the next level of her athletic career almost immediately.
"The Riverhawks graduated all but one of their players from last year," Anderson said. "The door is open for us and we are the only two players from Idaho that have been recruited."
While at Blackfoot, Anderson played a lot of low post for the Lady Broncos, a team that advanced to the state tournament for the past two seasons.
Anderson is a good passer and has a nice touch around the basket and will benefit from the fast-paced game that the Riverhawks like to use. UCC averaged over 84 points per game a year ago and is expected to maintain that type of ball flow for the upcoming season as well.
Anderson is expected to report to the campus in early August to begin preparations for the upcoming season.