POST FALLS – One of the most highly anticipated events on the basketball calendar is the annual Idaho High School All-Star Basketball Games. The teams for the 18th annual event have now been selected and are announced following selection by a committee comprised of Idaho high school media members from across the state.
The All-Star Games are scheduled to take place on March 20 at Post Falls High School. The seniors-only event will feature players from the Boise metropolitan area squaring off against players from the rest of the state.
Several players from the eastern Idaho area are represented among those selected on both the boys’ and the girls’ teams.
On the girls’ region team, former Blackfoot High School player Tenleigh Smith, now of Century, who just finished second in the state girls’ 4A tournament, was selected as was Josee Steadman of Snake River High School, the record-setting scorer who set three shooting records at the 3A state tournament in 2020. Steadman participated in four straight tournaments in her high school career and is expected to be named to the 3A All-State Team later this month.
Mardee Fillmore of Sugar-Salem and Lauren Davenort of Thunder Ridge were also selected to the team that will be coached by Matt Miller of Timberlake.
For the boys’ region team we find Emmett Holt of Century, Taden King of Madison, Cole Harris of Preston, and sharp shooting guard Lloyer Driggs of Thunder Ridge.
Driggs is well known for his ability to handle the ball and shoot the three ball from any distance. He has dazzled fans for four years of his high school playing career. He will be watched during all of the different events that are conducted during the All-Star game.
The All-Star game participants were selected by a panel of media members throughout the state: Jason Elliot, CDA Press; Mark Nelke, CDA Press; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal; Mike Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brittany Cooper, KMVT-TV; Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune; Allan Steele, Post Register; Greg Woods, Post Register; Dave Nichols, Spokesman Review.
The competition begins with the girls’ game followed by the boys’ game. The event will include a three-point shooting contest with the girls competing against the boys and a slam-dunk contest scheduled for between games.
Admission to the game is $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens.
The entire event will be broadcast on IdahoSports.com.
Boys’ Region Team
Coach: Mike McLean, Post Falls
Emmett Holt, Century
Brayden Stapleton, Deary
Kenyon Spotted Horse, Lakeside
Noah Haaland, Lakeland
George Forsmann, Lewiston
Taden King, Madison
Benny Kitchel, Moscow
James Bodily, North Gem
Caden McLean, Post Falls
Cole Harris, Preston
Eli Gibson, St. Maries
Lloyer Driggs, Thunder Ridge
Alternates
Jack Kiesbuy, Lake City
Darren “Day Day” Higgins, Lakeside
Alex Horning, Post Falls
Cole Rutherford, Post Falls
Nic Swenson, Twin Falls
Boys’ Metro Team
Coach: Jeff Sanor, Meridian
Whitt Miller, Boise
Lukas Broadsword, Centennial
Jaylen Alexander, Columbia
Jason Janish, Eagle
Hyrum Lindsey, Fruitland
Josh Gillespie, Garden Valley
Covy Kelly, Garden Valley
Sean Austin, Kuna
Jacob Ankeny, Marsing
Joe Mpoyo, Meridian
Brody Rowbury, Meridian
Cooper Lumsden, Timberline
Alternates
Blake Thurston, Cascade
Noah White, Mountain View
Matt Hall, New Plymouth
Charlie DeBoer, Riverstone
Blake Munk, Rocky Mountain
Girls’ Region Team
Coach: Matt Miller, Timberlake
Kylie Wood, Carey
Tenleigh Smith, Century
Brooklyn Rewers, Lake City
Glory Sobotta, Lapwai
Madison Shears, Prairie
Dylan Lovett, Post Falls
Tylie Jones, Rigby
Josee Steadman, Snake River
Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
Lauren Davenport, Thunder Ridge
Taryn Soumas, Timberlake
Brooke Jessen, Timberlake
Alternates
Tori Younker, Coeur d’Alene
Ella Fischer, Filer
Katy Ryan, Lakeland
Kylie Larsen, Preston
Kaylee Banks, Sandpoint
Girls’ Metro Team
Coach: Matt Beglinger, Cole Valley
Allison Ross, Boise
Anna Veeck, Cole Valley
Mia Nottingham, Columbia
Jazzy Jenkins, Emmett
Madison Hodnett, Liberty Charter
Kate Clark, Melba
Jaleesa Lawrence, Meridian
Trinity Slocum, Mountain View
D’Nia Williams, Mountain View
Piper Curry, Nampa
Grace Jackson, Parma
Emma Hollon, Tri-Valley
Alternates
Ali Chatterton, Bishop Kelly
Abbi Roubidoux, Fruitland
Darby Avery, Kuna
Ashlyn Nichols, Nampa
Alyssa Christensen, New Plymouth