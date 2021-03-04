POST FALLS – One of the most highly anticipated events on the basketball calendar is the annual Idaho High School All-Star Basketball Games. The teams for the 18th annual event have now been selected and are announced following selection by a committee comprised of Idaho high school media members from across the state.

The All-Star Games are scheduled to take place on March 20 at Post Falls High School. The seniors-only event will feature players from the Boise metropolitan area squaring off against players from the rest of the state.

Several players from the eastern Idaho area are represented among those selected on both the boys’ and the girls’ teams.

On the girls’ region team, former Blackfoot High School player Tenleigh Smith, now of Century, who just finished second in the state girls’ 4A tournament, was selected as was Josee Steadman of Snake River High School, the record-setting scorer who set three shooting records at the 3A state tournament in 2020. Steadman participated in four straight tournaments in her high school career and is expected to be named to the 3A All-State Team later this month.

Mardee Fillmore of Sugar-Salem and Lauren Davenort of Thunder Ridge were also selected to the team that will be coached by Matt Miller of Timberlake.

For the boys’ region team we find Emmett Holt of Century, Taden King of Madison, Cole Harris of Preston, and sharp shooting guard Lloyer Driggs of Thunder Ridge.

Driggs is well known for his ability to handle the ball and shoot the three ball from any distance. He has dazzled fans for four years of his high school playing career. He will be watched during all of the different events that are conducted during the All-Star game.

The All-Star game participants were selected by a panel of media members throughout the state: Jason Elliot, CDA Press; Mark Nelke, CDA Press; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com; Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal; Mike Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Brittany Cooper, KMVT-TV; Colton Clark, Lewiston Tribune; Allan Steele, Post Register; Greg Woods, Post Register; Dave Nichols, Spokesman Review.

The competition begins with the girls’ game followed by the boys’ game. The event will include a three-point shooting contest with the girls competing against the boys and a slam-dunk contest scheduled for between games.

Admission to the game is $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens.

The entire event will be broadcast on IdahoSports.com.

Boys’ Region Team

Coach: Mike McLean, Post Falls

Emmett Holt, Century

Brayden Stapleton, Deary

Kenyon Spotted Horse, Lakeside

Noah Haaland, Lakeland

George Forsmann, Lewiston

Taden King, Madison

Benny Kitchel, Moscow

James Bodily, North Gem

Caden McLean, Post Falls

Cole Harris, Preston

Eli Gibson, St. Maries

Lloyer Driggs, Thunder Ridge

Alternates

Jack Kiesbuy, Lake City

Darren “Day Day” Higgins, Lakeside

Alex Horning, Post Falls

Cole Rutherford, Post Falls

Nic Swenson, Twin Falls

Boys’ Metro Team

Coach: Jeff Sanor, Meridian

Whitt Miller, Boise

Lukas Broadsword, Centennial

Jaylen Alexander, Columbia

Jason Janish, Eagle

Hyrum Lindsey, Fruitland

Josh Gillespie, Garden Valley

Covy Kelly, Garden Valley

Sean Austin, Kuna

Jacob Ankeny, Marsing

Joe Mpoyo, Meridian

Brody Rowbury, Meridian

Cooper Lumsden, Timberline

Alternates

Blake Thurston, Cascade

Noah White, Mountain View

Matt Hall, New Plymouth

Charlie DeBoer, Riverstone

Blake Munk, Rocky Mountain

Girls’ Region Team

Coach: Matt Miller, Timberlake

Kylie Wood, Carey

Tenleigh Smith, Century

Brooklyn Rewers, Lake City

Glory Sobotta, Lapwai

Madison Shears, Prairie

Dylan Lovett, Post Falls

Tylie Jones, Rigby

Josee Steadman, Snake River

Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem

Lauren Davenport, Thunder Ridge

Taryn Soumas, Timberlake

Brooke Jessen, Timberlake

Alternates

Tori Younker, Coeur d’Alene

Ella Fischer, Filer

Katy Ryan, Lakeland

Kylie Larsen, Preston

Kaylee Banks, Sandpoint

Girls’ Metro Team

Coach: Matt Beglinger, Cole Valley

Allison Ross, Boise

Anna Veeck, Cole Valley

Mia Nottingham, Columbia

Jazzy Jenkins, Emmett

Madison Hodnett, Liberty Charter

Kate Clark, Melba

Jaleesa Lawrence, Meridian

Trinity Slocum, Mountain View

D’Nia Williams, Mountain View

Piper Curry, Nampa

Grace Jackson, Parma

Emma Hollon, Tri-Valley

Alternates

Ali Chatterton, Bishop Kelly

Abbi Roubidoux, Fruitland

Darby Avery, Kuna

Ashlyn Nichols, Nampa

Alyssa Christensen, New Plymouth