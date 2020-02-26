BLACKFOOT – The state girls’ basketball tournament ended last Saturday, and several girls from both Snake River and Blackfoot have been honored on the All-Tournament Team compiled by IdahoSports.com and IHSAA.
Leading off in the 3A classification was Josee Steadman of Snake River.
All the Lady Panther did was tie a state scoring record and break another state scoring record and hopefully the junior will be back for more next season, should the Lady Panthers qualify once again.
During the tournament, Steadman also compiled a long list of accomplishments, including 21.3 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 4 assists per game, and 3.7 steals per game.
Also getting mention on the All-Tournament Team was post player Adia Goff, who received second team honors, and Jordyn Gilbert, who was named as an honorable mention player on the team.
In the 4A classification, Blackfoot High School had three players on the All-Tournament Team.
Hadley Humpherys, the star sophomore, was named to the first team All-Tournament team, along with Sadie Lott and Sydnee Hunt of Bonneville, Amari Whiting and Kelsie Pope of Burley, and Lexi Bull of Century.
On the second team from Blackfoot was Tenleigh Smith and on the Honorable Mention list was Gracie Anderson.
3A Girls Basketball All-Tournament Teams
Offensive MVP
Josee Steadman, Snake River
21.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4 APG, 3.7 SPG
Tied 3-point individual game record at 7
Broke 3-point tournament record (was 13, got 15)
Defensive MVP
Brooke Johnson, Parma
8 steals, 20+ blocks
6th Man Award
McCarty Stoddard, Filer
7pts, 22rebs, 2ast, 2stl
1st Team
Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
Taryn Soumas, Timberlake
Brooke Jessen, Timberlake
Adyson Harris, Parma
Ella Fisher, Filer
2nd Team
Blayre Jeffs, Timberlake
Adia Goff, Snake River
Hailey Harris, Sugar-Salem
Waklee Kunz, Teton
Cambrie Streite, Teton
Honorable Mention
Annalea, Brown, Teton
Kori Gartner, Filer
Jordyn Gilbert, Snake River
Abbi Roubidoux, Fruitland
Annie Walker, Kimberly
4A Girls Basketball All-Tournament Teams
Offensive MVP
Sadie Lott, Bonneville
Averaged 20 points per game
65% FG
55% 3pt
73% FT
Defensive MVP
Jade Martinez, Caldwell
9 steals
6th Man Award
Courtney Williams, Caldwell
25 points
19 rebounds
1st Team
Amari Whiting, Burley
Sydnee Hunt, Bonneville
Hadley Humpherys, Blackfoot
Lexi Bull, Century
Kelsie Pope, Burley
2nd Team
Makayla Sorensen, Bonneville
Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot
Sage Leishman, Bonneville
Dawson Driggs, Sandpoint
Kassidy Gardea, Century
Honorable Mention
Cassee Pugmire, Preston
Ashton Adamson, Century
Zoey Moore, Middleton
Carrie Baker, Burley
Gracie Anderson, Blackfoot