BLACKFOOT – The state girls’ basketball tournament ended last Saturday, and several girls from both Snake River and Blackfoot have been honored on the All-Tournament Team compiled by IdahoSports.com and IHSAA.

Leading off in the 3A classification was Josee Steadman of Snake River.

All the Lady Panther did was tie a state scoring record and break another state scoring record and hopefully the junior will be back for more next season, should the Lady Panthers qualify once again.

During the tournament, Steadman also compiled a long list of accomplishments, including 21.3 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 4 assists per game, and 3.7 steals per game.

Also getting mention on the All-Tournament Team was post player Adia Goff, who received second team honors, and Jordyn Gilbert, who was named as an honorable mention player on the team.

In the 4A classification, Blackfoot High School had three players on the All-Tournament Team.

Hadley Humpherys, the star sophomore, was named to the first team All-Tournament team, along with Sadie Lott and Sydnee Hunt of Bonneville, Amari Whiting and Kelsie Pope of Burley, and Lexi Bull of Century.

On the second team from Blackfoot was Tenleigh Smith and on the Honorable Mention list was Gracie Anderson.

3A Girls Basketball All-Tournament Teams

Offensive MVP

Josee Steadman, Snake River

21.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4 APG, 3.7 SPG

Tied 3-point individual game record at 7

Broke 3-point tournament record (was 13, got 15)

Defensive MVP

Brooke Johnson, Parma

8 steals, 20+ blocks

6th Man Award

McCarty Stoddard, Filer

7pts, 22rebs, 2ast, 2stl

1st Team

Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem

Taryn Soumas, Timberlake

Brooke Jessen, Timberlake

Adyson Harris, Parma

Ella Fisher, Filer

2nd Team

Blayre Jeffs, Timberlake

Adia Goff, Snake River

Hailey Harris, Sugar-Salem

Waklee Kunz, Teton

Cambrie Streite, Teton

Honorable Mention

Annalea, Brown, Teton

Kori Gartner, Filer

Jordyn Gilbert, Snake River

Abbi Roubidoux, Fruitland

Annie Walker, Kimberly

4A Girls Basketball All-Tournament Teams

Offensive MVP

Sadie Lott, Bonneville

Averaged 20 points per game

65% FG

55% 3pt

73% FT

Defensive MVP

Jade Martinez, Caldwell

9 steals

6th Man Award

Courtney Williams, Caldwell

25 points

19 rebounds

1st Team

Amari Whiting, Burley

Sydnee Hunt, Bonneville

Hadley Humpherys, Blackfoot

Lexi Bull, Century

Kelsie Pope, Burley

2nd Team

Makayla Sorensen, Bonneville

Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot

Sage Leishman, Bonneville

Dawson Driggs, Sandpoint

Kassidy Gardea, Century

Honorable Mention

Cassee Pugmire, Preston

Ashton Adamson, Century

Zoey Moore, Middleton

Carrie Baker, Burley

Gracie Anderson, Blackfoot