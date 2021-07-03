BLACKFOOT – As we move into the month of July, girls’ soccer schedules for the area high schools have been released and the kids are getting ready for action that begins in fewer weeks than anyone will want to admit. Let’s face it, fall high school sports are just around the corner and it won’t be very long before we see everyone going through two-a-day practices, frantically trying to get ready.
Blackfoot, Shelley, and Snake River have all published their girls’ varsity soccer schedules and here is but a brief glimpse at what they can tell us about the upcoming season.
All three schools have aggressive and challenging schedules and all three will approach them in different ways. Some of the schools will focus on offense, others on defense and others just want to get back to the way things used to be. It will be interesting to see how each one develops and how the season goes for them, especially in the early part of the year.
BLACKFOOT
The Blackfoot girls will start the season on Aug. 21 when they travel to Thunder Ridge for a Saturday morning game. Head coach Manuel Garcia will be at the helm for the second year and will have his oldest son Andy right by his side, just like a year ago.
The Lady Broncos improved game by game a year ago and will have some of their better players returning, so improvement is not only hoped for, but expected as well.
The Lady Broncos are in the middle of a total overhaul of the program and year one was positive to say the least. Everyone played more as a team than they had for several years and there is some real talent on the squad, but they will be very young still and how much they can grow and mature will go a long way in determining how many games they will eventually end up winning this year.
BLACKFOOT LADY BRONCOS SOCCER SCHEDULE – 2021
Saturday, August 21 Thunder Ridge AWAY 11:00 am
Monday, August 23 Century HOME 4:30 pm
Wednesday, August 25 Idaho Falls HOME 4:30 pm
Saturday, August 28 Rigby HOME 11:00 am
Tuesday, August 31 Madison AWAY 4:30 pm
Thursday, September 2 Pocatello AWAY 4:30 pm
Wednesday, September 8 Hillcrest AWAY 4:30 pm
Monday, September 13 Shelley HOME 4:30 pm
Thursday, September 16 Skyline HOME 4:30 pm
Monday, September 20 Bonneville AWAY 4:00 pm
Wednesday, September 22 Hillcrest HOME 4:00 pm
Monday, September 27 Skyline AWAY 7:30 pm
Wednesday, September 29 Bonneville HOME 7:00 pm (senior night)
Tuesday, October 5 Shelley AWAY 4:00 pm
SHELLEY
Not so long ago, Shelley High School girls’ soccer was the talk of the town. Back-to-back undefeated regular seasons and impressive runs at the state tournament where they eventually found their way to finish second to a very strong Coeur d’ Alene Charter school 1-0 had the school dreaming of a dynasty. Then came the move to the 4A classification and everything changed and not for the better.
Where Shelley used to be able to go with a set lineup and play most of those girls for long minutes, they could not do that anymore because of the other teams’ depth. There was also the speed factor and although Shelley had some really good athletes playing soccer, some of the 4A and 5A schools now had double the number of athletes in the sports programs. It all added up to a rough go for the past couple of years.
Last year was a bit different and you can expect that there will be more improvement coming this year as well. Whether or not they will be able to sustain things remains to be seen, but there are fewer 5A schools on the schedule and more 4A schools, so things should be better for the Lady Russets.
SHELLEY LADY RUSSETS SOCCER SCHEDULE – 2021
Saturday, August 21 Idaho Falls AWAY 11:00 am
Tuesday, August 24 Pocatello HOME 4:30 pm
Thursday, August 26 Minico HOME 4:#0 pm
Tuesday, Augusy 31 Skyline AWAY 4:30 pm
Thursday, September 2 Minico AWAY 4:30 pm
Tuesday, September 7 Pocatello AWAY 4:30 pm
Thursday, September 9 Bonneville HOME 4:30 pm
Monday, September 13 Blackfoot AWAY 4:30 pm
Wednesday, September 15 Hillcrest HOME 4:30 pm
Monday, September 20 Skyline HOME 4:30 pm
Thursday, September 23 Idaho Falls HOME 4:00 pm
Saturday, September 25 Burley AWAY 11:00 am
Monday, September 27 Bonneville AWAY 4:00 pm
Wednesday, September 29 Hillcrest AWAY 4:00 pm
Saturday, October 2 Burley HOME 11:00 am
Tuesday, October 5 Blackfoot HOME 4:00 pm
SNAKE RIVER
Becky Adams Young is back for another year at the helm of the Snake River Lady Panthers and you will see more improvement this year.
Her team has a pair of dynamite front line players who can score from anywhere on the field, she has skill in the defensive line and her team has one thing that usually frightens other soccer coaches — speed.
She also has had a year for camps, off-season training and summer soccer and this year’s team should be able to challenge for a conference title and should they get it, make some noise at the state tournament. They should be that good.
Their numbers are growing as well and if not this year, then next year, the team will have a junior varsity team and possibly a freshman team to help build more depth and keep the program on the upswing.
They take their sports seriously at Snake River and the growth of this program has caught the eye of administration so they will be expecting to see some fireworks when the team opens play on Aug. 24 at home against Firth. With a good schedule to play off of, the key games will always be those against their conference opponents, Marsh Valley and American Falls and then the non-conference games against Teton and Sugar-Salem. It should be an exciting year for Snake River.
SNAKE RIVER LADY PANTHERS SOCCER SCHEDULE – 2021
Tuesday, August 24 Firth HOME 4:30 pm
Thursday, August 26 Teton AWAY 4:30 pm
Saturday, August 28 South Fremont AWAY 11:00 am
Tuesday, August 31 South Fremont HOME 4:00 pm
Thursday, September 2 Aberdeen AWAY 4:00 pm
Tuesday, September 7 American Falls HOME 4:00 pm
Thursday, September 9 Malad AWAY 4:00 pm
Saturday, September 11 Sugar-Salem HOME 11:00 am
Tuesday, September 14 Marsh Valley AWAY 4:00 pm
Thursday, September 16 Teton HOME 4:00 pm
Saturday, September 18 Firth AWAY 11:00 am
Tuesday, September 21 Aberdeen HOME 4:00 pm
Thursday, September 23 American Falls AWAY 4:00 pm
Tuesday, September 28 Malad HOME 4:00 pm
Thursday, September 30 Marsh Valley HOME 4:00 pm
Saturday, October 2 Sugar Salem AWAY 11:00 am
Monday, October 4 District Tournament TBA TBA