BLACKFOOT – Area high school volleyball schedules have been released and a quick look reveals more than anyone could imagine.
Blackfoot, Shelley, and Snake River all begin play on Aug. 25, so practice will begin shortly after the first of August. Most of the teams have already had camps or are getting prepared for them and most schools are taking the time to do any work that needs to be done finished up on their gymnasiums.
It is a last chance for many of the programs to get one last vacation or trip in and one last chance at an opportunity to get some summer leagues or tournaments in before a break right before fall practice gets underway.
Blackfoot will open play with second year coach Kiarra Johnson at the helm and she and her assistant coaches will be gearing up for what is expected to be another step toward finding the right mix to produce a conference title and advancement to the state championships.
Shelly brings back a strong nucleus of players and they are all set to take the next step forward as well. With Idaho Falls out of the mix this year, that could well produce some results that will be welcome in the Shelley area.
Snake River will open a new era in volleyball as the school on Highway 39 has a new coach will welcome back players ready to start another run of state tournament appearances after missing out last season. Coach Summer Stone will be taking over for the Lady Panthers and brings a wealth of experience with her. It should be an interesting year for all involved.
BLACKFOOT
It’s year two in the Kiarra Johnson era at Blackfoot and this is the one that could bring a trophy back to the green and black.
There has been a revolving door in Blackfoot when it comes to volleyball coaches and it seems to happen about every two years, so the bar has been set and it is up to Johnson and her gang to produce in a big way this fall.
Volleyball came back a long way a year ago and it is only fair to expect another year of solid improvement. Johnson has brought volleyball back to a certain degree, but those expectations will never go away and she must continue to show the program is growing and improving or the restless will be demanding more.
Good players always make those adjustments and work on their own to improve and that trend must continue for Blackfoot to establish that they are good enough to challenge, especially in the High Country Conference where there will always be a Bonneville, Hillcrest or Skyline waiting to take you down a notch or two.
The year starts out very tough, so it will be interesting to see how far the program has progressed over the summer months.
First up will be a tri-match with Century and Thunder Ridge, followed by a home match against 5A Madison and then the Peg Peterson Tournament. The Lady Broncos will need to make a good showing early on to get the hype going and the excitement building for the Lady Broncos.
BLACKFOOT LADY BRONCOS VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – 2021
Wednesday, August 25 Century/Thunder Ridge AWAY 5:30 pm
Tuesday, August 31 Madison HOME 7:00 pm
Friday, September 3 Peg Peterson Invite AWAY TBA
Saturday, September 4 Peg Peterson Invite AWAY TBA
Thursday, September 9 Bonneville AWAY 7:00 pm
Tuesday, September 14 Skyline HOME 7:00 pm
Thursday, September 16 Hillcrest HOME 7:00 pm
Tuesday, September 21 Idaho Falls AWAY 7:00 pm
Friday, September 24 Triple Threat Showcase HOME TBA
Tuesday, September 28 Skyline AWAY 5:30 pm
Thursday, September 30 Shelley AWAY 7:00 pm
Tuesday, October 5 Rigby HOME 7:00 pm
Thursday, October 7 Bonneville HOME 7:00 pm
Tuesday, October 12 Shelley AWAY 7:00 pm
Thursday, October 14 Hillcrest AWAY 7:00 pm
SHELLEY
The Shelley High School Russets are beginning their third year under coach Savannah Leckington and have shown improvement in each of her first two years. It is likely that most of the teams in the High Country Conference fear their resurgence more than any other team’s improvement.
In the past, the Russets have always been a top team in the state, but that was before the move to the 4A classification several years back. The Russets were state champions under the previous coach, Dave Cousins, and made more than their share of state tournaments. The same is expected of the Russets now. The Russets have been making great strides in getting back into the mix competitively and that trend should continue.
The schedule is tough and loaded with away games and tournaments, but that only makes the team and program stronger. There has been solid development in the junior varsity and freshman programs under Leckington and that will be a big help in the years ahead.
The Shelley schedule starts on Aug. 25 with a tri meet with Madison and Pocatello, so the Russets get a good early test for the season. They follow it up with a tri meet on Aug. 27 with Thunder Ridge and Madison so that will be another good barometer of where the team stands. The next week they travel to St. Anthony for a match against South Fremont before they hit the heart of the schedule for this fall.
SHELLEY RUSSETS VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – 2021
Wednesday, August 25 Madison/Pocatello HOME 5:00 pm
Friday, August 27 Thunder Ridge/Madison AWAY 7:00 pm (Thunder)
Tuesday, August 31 South Fremont AWAY 7:00 pm
Tuesday, September 7 Skyline HOME 7:00 pm
Thursday, September 9 Hillcrest HOME 7:00 pm
Tuesday, September 14 Preston/Rigby HOME 7:00 pm
Tuesday, September 21 Bonneville AWAY 7:00 pm
Friday, September 24 Triple Threat Showcase AWAY TBA (Blackfoot)
Saturday, September 25 Triple Threat Showcase AWAY TBA (Blackfoot)
Tuesday, September 28 Hillcrest AWAY 7:00 pm
Thursday, September 30 Blackfoot HOME 7:00 pm
Friday, October 1 Madison Tournament AWAY 4:00 pm
Saturday, October 2 Madison Tournament AWAY 9:00 am
Tuesday, October 5 Bonneville HOME 7:00 pm
Thursday, October 7 Skyline AWAY 7:00 pm
Friday, October 8 Wasatch Tournament AWAY 4:00 pm
Saturday, October 9 Wasatch Tournament AWAY 9:00 am
Tuesday, October 12 Blackfoot AWAY 7:00 pm
SNAKE RIVER
Snake River High School will start a new era as head coach Summer Stone will be taking over a program that has a tremendous history of state tournament appearances and several state championships over the past 20 years.
The pressure may be on for a new coach in her very first year and after a troubled year last year that had so many distractions from COVID-19 to off-the-court issues.
This is a clean slate for the Lady Panthers and a lot will be expected of them as they will have a wealth of talent returning and a favorable schedule and will theoretically only have to beat Marsh Valley and American Falls in the district tournament to advance to the state championships.
You can’t ask for anything more than that.
The schedule starts off with a lot of road activity before they get to play before the home crowd. The Lady Panthers start off with Kimberly on the road on Aug. 25 and quickly follow that up with a tournament at South Fremont on Aug. 28 and then travel to Sugar-Salem on Sept. 1. They will then travel to the Peg Peterson Tournament on Sept. 3-4. That should get them ready for the rest of the schedule and have them road tested and ready for the rest of a very solid schedule.
SNAKE RIVER LADY PANTHERS VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE – 2021
Wednesday, August 25 Kimberly AWAY 4:30 pm
Saturday, August 28 South Fremont Tournament AWAY TBA
Wednesday, September 1 Sugar-Salem AWAY 4:30 pm
Friday, September 3 Peg Peterson Tournament AWAY TBA
Saturday, September 4 Peg Peterson Tournament AWAY TBA
Wednesday, September 8 Kimberly/West Side HOME 4:30 pm
Thursday, September 9 Teton AWAY 4:30 pm
Tuesday, September 14 South Fremont AWAY 4:30 pm
Thursday, September 16 Sugar-Salem HOME 4:30 pm
Friday, September 17 Madison Tourney (JV) AWAY TBA
Saturday, September 18 Madison Tourney (JV) AWAY TBA
Saturday, September 18 Madison Tourney (Freshem) AWAY TBA
Tuesday, September 21 South Fremont HOME 4:30 pm
Friday, September 24 Triple Threat Tournament AWAY TBA
Saturday, September 25 Triple Threat Tournament AWAY TBA
Tuesday, September 28 American Falls AWAY 4:30 pm
Wednesday, September 29 Teton HOME 4:30 pm
Tuesday, October 5 Marsh Valley HOME 4:30 pm
Thursday, October 7 American Falls HOME 4:30 pm
Friday, October 8 West Side (JV only) AWAY TBA
Thursday, October 14 Marsh Valley AWAY 4:30 pm
Saturday, October 16 District Tournament TBA TBA