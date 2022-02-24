BOISE – Bingham County teams were well-represented when the all-tournament teams were announced on Wednesday from the 2022 state girls’ basketball tournaments.
In 4A competition, Kianna Wright of Blackfoot was named to the first team. Both Hadley Humpherys and Esperanza Vergara were named to the second team.
In 3A competition, Reese Baldwin of Snake River was named the winner of the sixth man award. Riley Edlefsen of Snake River was named to the first team. Reagan VanOrden of Snake River was named as an honorable mention player.
In 2A competiton, Ellie Watson of Aberdeen was named to the first team. Hope Driscoll and Yasmin Ortiz of Aberdeen were both named as honorable mention players.
The complete teams for 4A, 3A and 2A are listed below:
4A Girls’ Basketball All-Tournament Team
Tournament MVP
Amari Whiting, Burley
29.7 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 5.3 SPG
Defensive MVP
Casidy Fried, Middleton
7.3 Defensive RPG, 1.7 SPG, 1.0 BPG
6th Man Award
Robynn Flowers, Middleton
5.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG
1st Team
Caroline Knothe, Bishop Kelly
Kianna Wright, Blackfoot
Payton Hymas, Middleton
Hailey Meek, Preston
Shay Shippen, Skyline
2nd Team
Addie Hiler, Bishop Kelly
Hadley Humpherys, Blackfoot
Esperanza Vergara, Blackfoot
Daylee Driggs, Sandpoint
Teresa Ledezma, Skyline
Honorable Mention
Sydney Searle, Burley
Sadie Drake, Mountain Home
Maddie Keener, Mountain Home
Riley Ward, Preston
Tailer Thomas, Skyline
3A Girls’ Basketball All-Tournament Team
Tournament MVP
Hailey Harris, Sugar-Salem
12.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.0 SPG
Defensive MVP
Meg Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
2.3 SPG
6th Man Award
Reese Baldwin, Snake River
5.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.7 SPG
1st Team
Rylie Edlefsen, Snake River
Kennedy Gillette, Sugar-Salem
Kinley Brown, Teton
Reese Kunz, Teton
Tobie Noyer, Weiser
2nd Team
Abbi Roubidoux, Fruitland
Hailey Cheney, Kellogg
Rylie Calkins, Parma
Austyn Harris, Parma
Mattie Shirts, Weiser
Honorable Mention
Alexis Monson, Filer
Gracie Huff, Fruitland
Reagan VanOrden, Snake River
Katie Miller, Sugar-Salem
Tatum Streit, Teton
2A Girls’ Basketball All-Tournament Team
Tournament MVP
Lyndsie Krogh, Cole Valley Christian
13.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.3 APG
Defensive MVP
Brooklyn Dayley, Melba
4.7 SPG
6th Man Award
Abby Goodin, Soda Springs
5.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG
1st Team
Ellie Watson, Aberdeen
Ellie Fraas, Cole Valley Christian
Hadley Fraas, Cole Valley Christian
Camden Barger, Grangeville
Bailey Vanderwall, Grangeville
2nd Team
Keyle Wilson, Melba
Breyer Newman, Ririe
Brianna Scott, Ririe
Jinettie Garbett, Soda Springs
Zippy Somsen, Soda Springs
Honorable Mention
Hope Driscoll, Aberdeen
Yasmin Ortiz. Aberdeen
Kadence Spencer, Declo
Emrie Lenz, North Fremont
Taylor Billman, Soda Springs