BOISE – Bingham County teams were well-represented when the all-tournament teams were announced on Wednesday from the 2022 state girls’ basketball tournaments.

In 4A competition, Kianna Wright of Blackfoot was named to the first team. Both Hadley Humpherys and Esperanza Vergara were named to the second team.

In 3A competition, Reese Baldwin of Snake River was named the winner of the sixth man award. Riley Edlefsen of Snake River was named to the first team. Reagan VanOrden of Snake River was named as an honorable mention player.

In 2A competiton, Ellie Watson of Aberdeen was named to the first team. Hope Driscoll and Yasmin Ortiz of Aberdeen were both named as honorable mention players.

The complete teams for 4A, 3A and 2A are listed below:

4A Girls’ Basketball All-Tournament Team

Tournament MVP

Amari Whiting, Burley

29.7 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 5.3 SPG

Defensive MVP

Casidy Fried, Middleton

7.3 Defensive RPG, 1.7 SPG, 1.0 BPG

6th Man Award

Robynn Flowers, Middleton

5.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG

1st Team

Caroline Knothe, Bishop Kelly

Kianna Wright, Blackfoot

Payton Hymas, Middleton

Hailey Meek, Preston

Shay Shippen, Skyline

2nd Team

Addie Hiler, Bishop Kelly

Hadley Humpherys, Blackfoot

Esperanza Vergara, Blackfoot

Daylee Driggs, Sandpoint

Teresa Ledezma, Skyline

Honorable Mention

Sydney Searle, Burley

Sadie Drake, Mountain Home

Maddie Keener, Mountain Home

Riley Ward, Preston

Tailer Thomas, Skyline

3A Girls’ Basketball All-Tournament Team

Tournament MVP

Hailey Harris, Sugar-Salem

12.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.0 SPG

Defensive MVP

Meg Fillmore, Sugar-Salem

2.3 SPG

6th Man Award

Reese Baldwin, Snake River

5.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.7 SPG

1st Team

Rylie Edlefsen, Snake River

Kennedy Gillette, Sugar-Salem

Kinley Brown, Teton

Reese Kunz, Teton

Tobie Noyer, Weiser

2nd Team

Abbi Roubidoux, Fruitland

Hailey Cheney, Kellogg

Rylie Calkins, Parma

Austyn Harris, Parma

Mattie Shirts, Weiser

Honorable Mention

Alexis Monson, Filer

Gracie Huff, Fruitland

Reagan VanOrden, Snake River

Katie Miller, Sugar-Salem

Tatum Streit, Teton

2A Girls’ Basketball All-Tournament Team

Tournament MVP

Lyndsie Krogh, Cole Valley Christian

13.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.3 APG

Defensive MVP

Brooklyn Dayley, Melba

4.7 SPG

6th Man Award

Abby Goodin, Soda Springs

5.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG

1st Team

Ellie Watson, Aberdeen

Ellie Fraas, Cole Valley Christian

Hadley Fraas, Cole Valley Christian

Camden Barger, Grangeville

Bailey Vanderwall, Grangeville

2nd Team

Keyle Wilson, Melba

Breyer Newman, Ririe

Brianna Scott, Ririe

Jinettie Garbett, Soda Springs

Zippy Somsen, Soda Springs

Honorable Mention

Hope Driscoll, Aberdeen

Yasmin Ortiz. Aberdeen

Kadence Spencer, Declo

Emrie Lenz, North Fremont

Taylor Billman, Soda Springs

