BLACKFOOT – It is the first of July already and high school sports teams have been in action for over a month believe it or not.
There has been camp after camp for volleyball, basketball, football and even soccer has gotten into the mix with their open field nights and make no mistake about it, it is a practice and the kids are taking things seriously.
With the mid-point of the year here, it is no wonder that as soon as football started putting out schedules, soccer would be next and Blackfoot, Shelley and Snake River have all published their schedules and there are going to be some fantastic matchups during the course of the season, at least on the boys’ side of things.
BLACKFOOT
Blackfoot returns a solid nucleus from a team that was the district champion in 2021. Back will be state champion coach Liam Pope and his team of assistant coaches, all of whom are outstanding in their own right.
Gone, however, will be one of the best players to ever don a green and black Bronco jersey in Frankie Garcia, whose father is coaching the Blackfoot girls’ team this season.
Garcia is a one-of-a-kind player that crosses a coach’s path generally only once in a lifetime, but Pope has now had two of those kinds of players in Garcia and Cocque Velasquez several years back. It will remain to be seen if he can pull a rabbit out of a hat and produce a third such player. The bet is that he will find a way to do it.
Blackfoot’s schedule is a typical schedule for the Broncos with matches against Thunder Ridge, Century, Rigby, Madison and a pair of games against Hillcrest, the only team that appears capable of knocking the Broncos off their championship rung this year.
The schedule is very tough and reminiscent of what we have seen the Broncos play the past several years and still manage to fight through injuries and be in the hunt for a title when the season comes to an end.
The year ended a year ago, when the Broncos had to settle for the second place trophy at the state tournament after a stellar season and we can look for an effort similar to that again this year.
BLACKFOOT BRONCO BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE 2021
Saturday, August 21 Thunder Ridge HOME 11 am
Monday, August 23 Century AWAY 4:30 pm
Wednesday, August 25 Idaho Falls AWAY 7 pm
Saturday, August 28 Rigby AWAY 11 am
Wednesday, September 1 Madison HOME 4:30 pm
Wednesday, September 8 Hillcrest HOME 4:30 pm
Monday, September 13 Shelley AWAY 4:30 pm
Thursday, September 16 Skyline AWAY 7:30 pm
Monday, September 20 Bonneville HOME 4:00 pm
Wednesday, September 22 Hillcrest AWAY 4:00 pm
Monday, September 27 Skyline HOME 4:00 pm
Wednesday, September 29 Bonneville AWAY 4:00 pm
Tuesday, October 5 Shelley HOME 7:00 pm (Senior Night)
Saturday, October 9 District Tournament TBA TBA
SHELLEY
Shelley has been a program that has fought through some adversity the past several years and has shown they are rebounding in a very good way. It may have taken a few years for the Russets to become acclimated to the 4A classification after being a contender in 3A for so many years, but they are definitely getting there and they were competitive with Hillcrest and Blackfoot, the two best teams in the High Country Conference the past several years.
Shelley has eliminated the 5A High Country schools, with the exception of Idaho Falls, from their schedule and that will only help their development this year.
If the Russets get a good start, and they should with games against Pocatello, Minico and Bonneville in their first seven games, it could be a very interesting year in soccer as the High Country Conference, 4A division, comes down to the wire.
SHELLEY HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE – 2021
Saturday, August 21 Idaho Falls HOME 11 am
Tuesday, August 24 Pocatello AWAY 4:30 pm
Thursday, August 26 Minico AWAY 4:30 pm
Tuesday, August 31 Skyline HOME 4:30 pm
Thursday, September 2 Minico HOME 4:30 pm
Tuesday, September 7 Pocatello AWAY 4:30 pm
Thursday, September 9 Bonneville AWAY 4:30 pm
Monday, September 13 Blackfoot HOME 4:30 pm
Wednesday, September 15 Hillcrest AWAY 4:30 pm
Monday, September 20 Skyline AWAY 4:30 pm
Wednesday, September 22 Idaho Falls AWAY 4:30 pm
Saturday, September 25 Burley HOME 4:00 pm
Monday, September 27 Bonneville HOME 4:00 pm
Wednesday, September 29 Hillcrest HOME 4:00 pm
Saturday, October 2 Burley AWAY 11 am
Tuesday, October 5 Blackfoot AWAY 4:00 pm
Saturday, October 9 District Tournament TBA TBA
SNAKE RIVER
This is going to be a year of change for Snake River High School boys’ soccer. There is a new head coach in Davey Adams who takes over for the departed J.L. Carranza.
His recruitment of players has already begun and you will see some new faces as athletes from other sports are migrating to soccer this summer and presumably for the fall as well. Some of these will be following a trend started a year ago by Kooper Kendall, who used soccer to improve his footwork for basketball and others have taken notice.
Look for the team to be more defense-oriented with a solid goal keeper who will not be expected to also play on the front line at times to give the team additional scoring. The goal keeper is much too important to spend time outside of the goal.
Conditioning will be of the utmost importance, so depth will be another thing that takes to the forefront as Adams begins building his team the way he would like the team to perform.
Look for some fast-paced action from his front line who will not be afraid to run a fast break style of offense and for the defense to stand tall in front of the goal and dare people to challenge them.
This should all add up to an improved and better form of soccer than what we have seen in the past couple of years.
The talk around the area is that this will be an improved team and one that will be fun to watch, so make plans early to get out and see the Panthers in action.
SNAKE RIVER HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE – 2021
Tuesday, August 24 Firth HOME 4 pm
Thursday, August 26 Teton AWAY 4:30 pm
Saturday, August 28 South Fremont AWAY 11:00 am
Tuesday, August 31 South Fremont HOME 4:00 pm
Thursday, September 2 Aberdeen AWAY 4:00 pm
Tuesday, September 7 American Falls HOME 4:00 pm
Thursday, September 9 Malad AWAY 4:00 pm (girls only)
Saturday, September 11 Sugar-Salem HOME 11:00 am
Tuesday, September 14 Marsh Valley AWAY 4:00 pm
Thursday, September 16 Teton HOME 4:00 pm
Saturday, September 18 Firth AWAY 11:00 am
Tuesday, September 21 Aberdeen HOME 4:00 pm
Thursday, September 23 American Falls AWAY 4:00 pm
Saturday, September 25 Buhl & Filer AWAY TBA (boys only @ American Falls)
Tuesday, September 28 Malad HOME 4:00 pm (Girls only)
Thursday, September 30 Marsh Valley HOME 4:00 pm
Saturday, October 2 Sugar-Salem AWAY 11:00 am
Monday, October 4 District tournament TBA TBA