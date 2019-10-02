SPORTS ROUNDUP FOR TUESDAY, 10-1-19
VOLLEYBALL
SNAKE RIVER 3, AMERICAN FALLS 0
Snake River opened conference play with a 3-0 win on Tuesday at American Falls, 25-11, 26-24, 25-20.
“Missed serves are always a big part of wins and losses,” Snake River head coach Shaunee Martin said. “Our girls stuck with it and we ended up winning these close games.”
Jordyn Gilbert tallied 16 digs, nine kills and two aces and Olivia Kracl had eight kills and Lillie Bouse had 13 digs, Tatum Cherry had nine assists and Abby Gilbert tallied eight assists and Koralee Woolstenhulme chipped in six blocks while Jayda Ward had five for the Panthers.
Emma Barclay (seven kills) and Paige Adair (three kills, two aces) led the way for the Beavers.
“It’s really hard to start a match the way that we did with low energy,” Beaver coach Jami Adair said. “We didn’t serve very well, we were playing very tentatively. I was really proud of my girls for stepping it up and making that switch.”
The match was the first conference match for the Panthers as they moved to 1-0 in conference play
GIRLS SOCCER
AMERICAN FALLS 10, ABERDEEN 1
Halle Romero scored six goals to lead American Falls past Aberdeen on senior night.
Racquel Fehringer added two goals, while Katia Sanchez and McKenzie Long added one goal each.
“It was good seeing McKenzie hit her stride again after recovering from a nasty injury knee injury during the basketball season,” Beaver coach Nate Armstrong said. “We were a bit careless with our possession at the start of the game, but settled in nicely and played very well.”
American Falls (9-6, 6-2 3A District 5) is the No. 2 seed for the upcoming district tournament. Aberdeen (4-6-1, 2-5 3A District 5) ends its regular season today at Malad.
MALAD 2, SNAKE RIVER 1
Snake River’s 1-0 halftime lead didn’t last in Tuesday’s 2-1 home loss to Malad.
“Harvest break is hard on us with the erratic practice schedule. It’s starting to catch up,” Panthers coach Becky Young said. “We are certainly not the same team we started with. These girls are really putting in the time and showing improvement.”
Gisselle Trejo scored for Snake River (2-11, 1-6 3A District 5), which hosts Marsh Valley on Thursday. Malad (6-4-1, 2-4-1 3A District 5) hosts Aberdeen today.
IDAHO FALLS 5, SHELLEY 1
At Idaho Falls, Remi Brandley scored a hat trick for the Tigers and Kendra Billman added a goal and an assist. Katelyn Allen added a goal and an assist and Kaelie Eastman had an assist for Idaho Falls.
Idaho Falls (6-4, 5-2) plays at Bonneville on Wednesday.
BOYS’ SOCCER
IDAHO FALLS 8, SHELLEY 0
At Idaho Falls, the Tigers celebrated senior night with a win over the Russets. Junior Soto netted three goals and five other players scored for I.F. (5-3-3, 4-1-1).
Idaho Falls hosts Bonneville on Wednesday. Shelley will travel to Blackfoot on Monday, Oct. 7.
Writers from the Idaho State Journal and Post Register contributed to this article.