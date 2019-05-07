SHELLEY – The Shelley High School athletic department announced that senior softball standout Ashley Hathaway has signed a letter of intent to attend and play softball for Colby Community College in Colby, KS.
“Ashley is a great leader and player and her versatility is her strongest asset,” Shelley coach Travis Perez said. “She can play virtually any position and she can pitch some as well and she has led our team as a hitter all season long. We will miss her and we wish her well.”
Hathaway could be seen in the starting lineup as early as next spring, probably in the outfield as the team will want to utilize her bat as soon as possible.
“Colby will be losing some players this spring, so I hope to get a chance right away,” Hathaway said. “They have been following me for a couple of years now and I am excited to be going to school there.”
Hathaway has an older sister who attended Colby and that helped to get her noticed by the coaching staff and there was never any doubt that she would attend school there and become a Trojan.
Colby Community College has been a strong program, posting a 29-17 record this season and earning the top seed in the Region VI playoffs this week.
Hathaway is leading her team in the High Country Conference this week as play gets ready to go and the Shelley Russets will be the number five seed playing Skyline for the right to advance and play the Blackfoot Lady Broncos.
Shelley swept the two-game series with Skyline this spring and will bring a powerful hitting lineup into the game.
Hathaway expects to report to Colby Community College on Aug. 14 to begin her collegiate career.
“I expect to study art and be a part of their strong art program and hopefully will be able to advance my own art career” Hathaway said.
Hathaway received a package from Colby Community College which includes tuition and books, which is pretty standard for Colby.
“My family and I are really happy for this opportunity at Colby,” Hathaway said. “We are so happy to be part of this program and we think that it is a great fit for me and will help me spring forward as a player and a person.”