ATOMIC CITY – Neither rain nor snow nor cold temperatures could keep the crowd away on Saturday night as Atomic Motor Raceway presented its second performance of the young racing season.
There was a mid-performance delay, when snow actually fell during the Modified heat and the cars headed for the pit area and the fans raced for cover, but after about 15 minutes, the snow went away, the skies began to clear up slightly, and racing continued following a brief effort to dry the track out.
When the drivers agreed to all race, the green flag came out and the cars went flying around the quarter-mile track and the fans were involved.
Coltin Jackman was the big winner in the Modified Class, taking advantage of the fact that last year’s winner Jerry Bailey was missing in action Saturday as he cruised to the win and moved into the lead in the class points with 69. Kevin Turner is now second with 65, the same number as Blake Lyle, and Ray Butt checks in with 62 points. Travis Metz, last week’s winner, has 36 points, Jerry Bailey has 35 and Ron Moser has 34 points.
In the Street Stock class, Jason Spence has a three-point lead over Jake Amrein who now has 64 points overall. Doug Standlee checks in with 34 points, Jesse Jenkins who reported for action this week but had a bit of trouble has 32 points, and Chase Peterson has 31.
In the Minis, the most popular class at AMR, Blake Lyle leads a three-way tie with Rob Jackson and Doug Standlee, as all three drivers have 73 points. Jeff Schaefer has 37 points, Coltin Jackman has 32 points, and Snoopy Carlquist has 31 points.
In the Hornets class, Kaden Patterson has 73 points to lead, Orinda Newman has 71 points, Derek Nelson has 70, Herb Ahu has 67, Brandi Jackman has 63, Snoopy Carlquist also has 63, Dani Beebe has 33 points, and Jake Amrein checks in with 30 points.
The next racing date for AMR is June 22 and there are even more cars coming out to compete as the season is hitting the fun time of the summer with great racing action and excitement.