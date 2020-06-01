ATOMIC CITY – Forced to cancel the opening day of racing one week prior, Atomic Motor Raceway opened to a raucous crowd on Saturday night and a good night of racing that featured the usual five classes of racing and a pair of exhibition events featuring the Winged Sprint Cars.
While the two heats of the Winged Sprint Cars may have drawn the most attention of the large crowd in attendance, the best racing may have come from a rookie in the Hornet class as he sped to a very special heat win over much more experienced drivers than himself.
Reece Svancara, taking over the bright pink #57 car of Orinda Newman, showed that he may have a trick or two up his sleeve as the racing continues during the season.
Svancara was content to lag behind the other cars in his early heat, but when the green flag dropped to indicate racing, he quickly sped to the lead with some deft maneuvers inside and outside of the other, more experienced drivers.
Once Svancara hit the front, he continued to keep the pedal to the metal and gradually increased his lead until he was lapping slower drivers in the ten lap heat.
“What a rush,” Svancara exclaimed after his heat win. “That couldn’t have been any more fun that it was and what a rush.”
While Svancara was dominant in the heat, he ran into some trouble in the finals of the Hornet class, blowing a tire, and failed to finish the race, but he definitely showed that he will be a contender as the summer continues on at AMR.
People who have been attending the races over the past couple of years will recognize the pink 57 car, as it was driven to the Hornet class series win just one year ago and was driven by Svancara’s mother, Orinda Newman, who was forced to move up in class to the Street class this season and is in a new car.
It may not all have been the driving of young Svancara, it may just that he had a better car than everyone else, but the common thought is that he was good enough as a driver to put the car through its paces and post the overwhelming win.
We won’t have to wait for long to see just how good Svancara is as a driver since Atomic Motor Raceway will be right back in action this weekend, returning to the dirt oval on Saturday, June 6 for more exciting action.
You can bet on Svancara to be in action to make sure that we know that his driving this first weekend of racing was no fluke and that he is here to stay and will make a run at the top of the leader board.
The real stars of the racing action was the pair of Winged Spring Cars that raced quickly around the AMR track and showed the local fans what racing is all about on the bigger circuits in the midwest and south.
They put on quite the show, much to the delight of the fans in attendance, who gave the drivers a rousing and well deserved ovation when they were completed.
Racing will be right back at AMR on Saturday, June 6, when the action gets underway at 7 p.m. and the admission is only $10 for adults and there is trackside parking for only $10 to get you close to the action.