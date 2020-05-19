ATOMIC CITY – There has been lots of discussion regarding the opening of sporting events around the country and even in Idaho. It seems that things are changing day by day as we begin the “Rebound Idaho” and Atomic Motor Raceway is taking advantage of the opportunity to get its 2020 season going this Saturday when they open the doors for their racing season.
With drivers and spectators anxious to get outdoors and get something going, Atomic Motor Raceway will get things going with an expected typical opening day, although there will be some social distancing guidelines in place.
Gates will open early and prices will not have changed for this year’s kickoff, however, to minimize the effect of social distancing, there will be no concessions available for the first week and fans are encouraged to bring their food and drink until such time as management feels safe about opening the concessions up.
Following is a press release that has been posted on Facebook on the Atomic Motor Raceway page and any additional changes will be posted there.
Drivers! Start your engines!
After a LOT of discussion, pondering and contemplating, we have decided to go ahead and kick off our 2020 season as scheduled. We have faith in our fans and our drivers that if they do not feel well or have any of the symptoms of the COVID-19 or are high-risk and do not feel they should be out, they will stay home. For those who choose to attend our opening night, we ask you to please follow the Social Distancing protocols the CDC has advised. Masks nor gloves will be available at the track, so feel free to bring your own.
To minimize gathering opportunities, the concessions will remain closed until Phase 4 of the Rebound plan, so by all means, bring your own food and drink until we are able to open again.
We ask that you will kindly clean up any of your trash and/or masks/gloves prior to leaving the track.
Hope to see you Saturday!
Prices have not changed!
13-64 $10
7-12 $5
0-6 FREE
65+ $5
Veterans and Military Free w/card
Trackside parking $10