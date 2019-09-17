ATOMIC CITY – The Atomic Motor Raceway finished the season with a bang and some unexpected ceremonies Saturday night as not only were the season champions crowned, but a wedding took place during the intermission between heat racing and main events.
With the heats running for all of the classifications to determine the starting positions for the main events to follow, all the buzz around the grandstand was about the wedding that was set to take place between two of the drivers that would take place at the intermission. Driver Jake Amrein, who has competed in a number of different classifications during the year, and driver Dani Beebe, a fixture in the Hornets classification, were set to tie the knot with the track announcer Justin Bird conducting the ceremony.
The event drew well over a hundred spectators in attendance to lend their support for the union and it was quite the show and of course a first for Atomic Motor Raceway.
The happy couple then proceeded to have an effect on the main event races to be held later in the evening. Whether the euphoric couple were driven to exceed their own track expectations during the main events or not cannot be determined, but they definitely were on the lead when the races took place.
As the main events took place, there were season championships on the line and aside from one classification, the other three were all up for grabs or at least the championship honors could be mixed if the finishing order came in just right.
In the Hornets division, driver Orinda Newman had held a fairly sizable lead through most of the season that she had pretty much dominated. Aside from one race where she had to exit prematurely, she had been in the money all summer long and had won four different times, and held a four-point lead over Herb Ahu entering the finals. All she had to do was to finish within three places of Ahu to clinch the title. Dani Beebe Amrein took the lead midway through the main event and powered away from the field to win handily and when Newman passed Ahu with only a lap remaining in the event, clinched her first title and the first championship of the evening.
In the Minis classification, driver Doug Standlee and Blake Lyle had been trading front running places all season long, with Standlee winning more races than any other driver and the two took their places at the front of the pack yet again and basically ran their own special race in the main event. They took turns passing one another and with each pass, the crowd roared their approval as they went back and forth in the front of the pack with Standlee and his number 6 car eventually taking the championship and the trophy.
The Street Stock classification has pretty much belonged to Jason Spence all season and when most of the competition was eliminated in the heats, only a pair of cars showed up for the main event. Spence took the lead and opened up a sizable lead right from the start and ended any speculations that he might be beat on championship night. Before the finish of the race, he had lapped the other competitor and was simply in a race by himself, much to the delight of the crowd in attendance and the cheers for this popular driver nearly drowned out the roar of the engine on his car. Hopefully Spence will move to the Modified class for next year as he has simply outrun the competition that is available in the Street Stock Classification.
That left the Modified classification as the only main event left and the always popular class had nine in the finals, all of them itching to earn the trophy and the $1,000 check that was waiting for the season-long champion. The season-long championship prize money has been sponsored by PRB Feed and PRB Oil companies out of Blackfoot and pays the top three places, so there was a lot on the line for the drivers of these popular cars.
When the 25-lap main event was finished and the dust had cleared from the track, it was Coltin Jackman who emerged as the winner and the popular driver came into the winner’s circle to the roar of cheers from the crowd.
And so, another season of racing, one of the more successful the track has had, came to an end on Saturday night and did so to the raucous cheers of the crowd. Racing is slated to return to Atomic City in late May of 2020 with more excitement and possibly more classifications of cars to race to the crowd’s delight.