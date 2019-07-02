ATOMIC CITY – This week’s standings have been released for Atomic Motor Raceway and as one might expect, the most hotly contested class is the Modifieds, where there is a two-way tie for the top spot as the 45 car of Coltin Jackman and the 55L car of Blake Lyle seem to be trading wins each week in their main event.
The two drivers are at the top of their game in recent weeks and whichever driver gets the jump on the other seems to be the one who posts the win. The tight turns on the quarter-mile track at AMR make things tough on the driver who is behind and unless the leader makes a mistake, they can usually hold on for the win in the 20-lap main events.
45 Coltin Jackman 138
55L Blake Lyle 138
16L Kevin Turner 131
73R Roy Butt 125
00 Junior Flores 73
3J Jacob Jones 66
21 Travis Metz 36
07 Jerry Bailey 35
73 Corey Kortum 35
68 Ron Moser 34
48 David Soulek 31
In the Street Stocks Class, 2018 winner Jason Spence has opened up a three-point lead and seems to have his 31 car running in top form right now. John Lake won this past weekend, but sits mired in the fourth position with some ground to make up on the leader in the coming weeks. AMR is just about at the halfway point in the season and some drivers will have to make a charge if they are going to be a factor in the final points standings.
31 Jason Spence 130
1 Jake Amrein 127
12 Doug Standlee 34
16 John Lake 34
55 Zac Cox 33
17 Brandon Austin 33
43 Jesse Jenkins 32
3 Chase Peterson 31
In the Minis Class, it is turning into a two-car race as the 55 car of Doug Standlee holds a four-point lead over the 21 car of Blake Lyle 145-141. The remaining six cars have some work to get done in the coming weeks. Blake Lyle, who races in several of the different classes, seems to be using that experience and the repetitions to his advantage as he knows the course by heart and looks to take every advantage that he can during the races. Standlee has no fear and is hard to pass so when he gets to the front he is a good bet to get the job done each and every week.
55 Doug Standlee 145
21 Blake Lyle 141
02 Rob Jackson 104
64X Jeff Schaeffer 104
23 Caden Patterson 67
75 Jake Amrein 36
81 Hailey Cornwall 32
16 Snoopy Carlquist 31
The Hornets Class seems to bring out the best in the crowd as the high-pitched sound of the engines gets them fired up. In recent weeks, the best driver has been Orinda Newman and her newfound confidence is showing that she will be the driver to beat the rest of the season. Herb Ahu hasn’t given up, but in the four or five times that he tried to get by Newman in the past two weeks, she was able to shut his advances down. Newman has her pink number 57 running like an Indy car and she hugs the inner part of the track like a rat inside a barrel.
57 Orinda Newman 138
87 Herb Ahu 132
76 Derek Nelson 70
75 Dani Beebe 65
45B Brandi Jackman 63
17 Snoopy Carlquist 32
17 Levi Carlquist 31
17 Sebastian Jenkins 31
This week, AMR will be at it again, when they take to the track on Saturday, July 6. The gates will open at 5 p.m. and the cars will be on the track at 7 p.m. Be sure to make AMR part of your Fourth of July weekend this week, where the family-oriented fun never lets off the throttle.