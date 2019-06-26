ATOMIC CITY – Results from Saturday, June 22, have been released by Atomic Motor Raceway and the season totals for their circuit championships have been updated.
Racing before the biggest crowd of the season on Saturday, Atomic Raceway had its largest turnout of drivers as well to the delight of the crowd. The addition of four cars from Montana and Salmon created a new division for the fans to witness, the Super Stocks, and they brought out the cheers from the crowd as they sped around the track at the highest speeds of the night.
When the Super Stocks were all said and done, it was the 58 car of Nick Hunter that was the winner and he earned 34 points for the series lead.
In second was Beau Brown who earned 33 points for his placing while Chris Fuller was third and earned 32 points. In fourth was Shane McAfee, who earned 31 points for his placing.
The Hornets class has moved toward the top of the fans’ favorites and this week it was all about the bright pink car of Orinda Newman who led virtually all the way to pick up a big win and move her season totals to 104 points for a five-point lead over Herb Ahu who was in second. Ahu has posted 99 points on the season. Kaden Patterson is holding down the third spot with a total of 73 points for his #23 car and in fourth place is Derek Nelson in the 26 car with 70 points.
The rest of the Hornets class is as follows: 45B Brandi Jackman with 63 points, 75, Dani Beebe with 33 points, Snoopy Carlquist in the 17 car with 32 points, Levi Carlquist also in the 17 car with 31 points and Jake Amrein in the 73 car with 30 points.
In the Modified Class, the 45 car of Coltin Jackson has moved to the top with 104 points to outdistance Blake Lyle in the 55L car who has accumulated 101 points. In third is Kevin Turner in the 16L car who has 99 points.
The rest of the class goes as follows: The 73R car of Ray Butts with 94 points, the 68 car of Ron Moser with 34 points, Junior Flores has 37 points, Travis Metz and his 00 car has 36 points, the 07 car of Jerry Bailey checks in with 35 points, the 3J car of Jacob Jones with 33 points and the 48 car of David Soulek with 31 points.
In the Minis Class they are led by Doug Standlee and his 55 car who has accumulated 111 points to lead all classifications. In second is Blake Lyle and his 21 car with 110 points while Rob Jackson and his 02 truck have a total of 104 points.
The rest of the division is as follows: The 64X car of Jeff Schaefer with 71 points, the 75 car of Jake Amrein has 36 points, the 23 car of Kaden Patterson has 35 points, Derek Nelson and his 26 car has 33 points, Coltin Jackman and his 45B car has 32 points, Hailey Cornwall in the 81 car has 32 points and Snoopy Carlquist in the 16 car has a total of 31 points.
The Street Class is led by the 31 car of Jason Spence with a total of 98 points to outdistance the 1 car of Jake Amrein who has 96 points. In third is the 12 car of Doug Standlee with 34 points.
The rest of the class is led by Zac Cox in his 55 car who has a total of 33 points, the #43 car of Jesse Jenkens with 32 points and the #3 car of Chase Peterson who has 31 points.
This week, be sure to enjoy the fun as Atomic Motor Speedway joins in with Celebrate Blackfoot with a special night of racing on Saturday, June 29. The gates will open at 6 p.m. and the racing action will get underway promptly at 7 p.m. with all kinds of racing action and fun and games for the kids as well.