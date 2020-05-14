ATOMIC CITY – It has been almost nine full months since the cars, modifieds, stock and minis raced around the track at Atomic City.
The 2020 season is set to begin and all of your favorite drivers are gearing up for another year of fast-paced action, wrecks and excitement as Atomic Motor Raceway has set their 2020 schedule and the green flag will drop on racing on May 23 as the sun sets and the cars are wound up and ready to go.
The opening day ceremonies will be conducted under social distancing guidelines and there will be no concessions available, but the action will be fast and the drivers will be hungry as they hunt down their first wins of the season.
All of the winners in the different classifications are expected back and a few have moved up a class or two.