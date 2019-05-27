ATOMIC CITY – The opening of the 2019 racing season at Atomic Raceway took place on Saturday and the crowd of around 200 was more than enthused to have racing action back on tap at AMR.
As track announcer Justin Bird said, “This is one of the best openings this place has had in a number of years,” and the drivers, fans and personnel were all upbeat about the season.|
The night got started a bit late, but once the Mini Class came onto the track for the first of two heats, things really got rolling.
The opening heat saw Doug Standley make a couple of nifty moves to the inside and he prevailed over Jeff Schaefer and Orinda Newman to take the heat fairly easily. Standley was driving the #55 car, but while he may not have had the fastest car, he was definitely the best driver in the heat.
The second heat of the Mini Class went to Rob Jackson in a small pick-up and he was passing inside and outside of cars and made his best moves coming off the turns and into the two straight-aways.
He seemed to have no trouble passing. Driving the #02 vehicle, he passed young Caden Patterson with plenty to spare. Blake Lyle in the #21 car finished third in the heat.
The Street Class had only two entries and both cars advanced to the main event with Jason Spence and Jake Amrein moving on to the main heat.
The Modified Class got the biggest roars from the crowd and created the most excitement from the drivers. Defending champ Jerry Bailey drew a lot of attention, especially when he was passed with just a few laps remaining in the heat. Travis Metz and his #21 car sped to the lead when he took advantage of a slower moving car and lapped that competitor, moving to the inside and forcing Bailey to the outside coming off of turns three and four. That maneuver allowed Metz to claim the heat, forcing Bailey to settle for second and Coltin Jackman in the #45 car to claim third place.
“We are really excited for the prospect of a very successful season at Atomic Raceway this year,” Vicki O’Haro said. “With this type of an opening and a good bunch of cars, we should have a standout summer here.”
After a bit of a delay, the cars all regrouped for the main events.
In the Mini Class, there was a bit of shuffling around, as Blake Lyle in the #21 car proved to be the best after his warm-up laps in the early heats. He stormed to the front and easily held off all challengers in the final few laps. Again, as earlier in the night, it was the ability to make a move to the inside on the turns that allowed drivers to move to the front of the race.
Finishing second in the main event for the Minis was the #02 vehicle of Rob Jackson and in third was the #55 car of Doug Standley.
The main event of the Street Class belonged to Jason Spence from start to finish as he easily outdistanced Jake Amrein to claim the title for the night.
The main event of the Modified was the best and the loudest of the night. The powerful engines of the Modified Class could easily be heard all over town and probably clear out to Highway 26. The class belonged to Travis Metz and his #21 car, much the same way as the heat earlier in the night did.
Metz was superior on his passes and made it look easy on the night as he defeated defending champion Jerry Bailey in his #21 car. Bailey seemed to have a bit of trouble with traction and appeared to slip a bit coming out of the turns, but this was just the first week of racing and there will be plenty more opportunities for Bailey to get things going his way. In third was the #45 car of Coltin Jackman.
For the night, points were awarded to the drivers based upon making the heats and the finishing positions in both the heats and main events.
In the Modified Class, the point earners were: Travis Metz, 36; Jerry Bailey, 35; Coltin Jackman, 34; Kevin Turner, 33; Blake Lyle, 32; and Ray Butt, 31
In the Street Class, point earners were Jason Spence with 32 and Jake Amrein with 31.
In the Mini Class, Blake Lyle, 40; Rob Jackson, 39; Doug Standley, 38, Jeff Schaefer, 37; Kaden Patterson, 36; Derek Nelson, 35; Orinda Newman, 34; Herb Ahu, 33; Barndi Jackman, 32; Snoopy Carlquist, 31; and Jake Amrein, 30.
Racing will resume at Atomic Motor Raceway June 8 with the first heat getting under way at 7 p.m.