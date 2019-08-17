ATOMIC CITY – With the 2019 season beginning to wind down at Atomic Motor Raceway, the drivers seem to be hitting their best strides in the last couple of race days.
The heats are getting closer and the main events in each of the classifications are finding that the best driver and car may be one and the same.
The fans have been treated as well, as the past two nights of point racing have brought out the two best crowds of the season and they have been treated to great shows and races each night.
AMR has released the results for week number seven on the nine-week schedule and the total point standings as well with only two racing days remaining, Aug. 24 and Sept. 14, when the final tally of points will be released and the champions in each classification will be announced.
The rookies are performing better than ever and the veterans are finding their best groove to date and everything has been to the fans’ delight thus far.
Results from week seven, beginning with the always popular Hornets Classification, saw Orinda Newman lengthen her lead on Herb Ahu with her fourth win of the series this season.
In third we find rookie Dani Beebe who has been on fire of late and Brandi Jackman finished in fourth. Fifth place went to Levi Carlquist.
In the Minis Classification, it was another win for Doug Standlee who just keeps edging out Blake Lyle for the wins each week. In third we find Jeff Schaeffer and in fourth was Caden Patterson. Fifth place went to Jay Cotham, sixth was Levi McAlevy, seventh was Derek Nelson, and eighth place went to Snoopy Carlquist.
The Street Stocks Class saw a return to form for driver Jason Spence in the #31 car and he was followed by Jesse Jenkins in the # 43 car. In third was Brian Hale in the #35 car and in fourth was the #86 car of J J Oliver. Fifth place went to the #7 car of Allen McAlevy.
The Sport Modifieds saw Cody Malcolm and his #9 car edge out the #3 car of BJ Haslem for the win. In third was the #91K car of Kendra Volmer who was just ahead of the #57R car of Jake Rice. Next would be #77C of Christopher Brown, the 15A of TJ Barrett, and the # 81 of Chavelle Cornwall.
In the Modifieds, we find that the #00 of Junior Flores picked up another win, beating out the #28 of Cody Blixt and the #55L of Blake Lyle. In fourth was the #45 of Colton Jackman followed by the #91 of Kenny Volmer and the #73 of Corey Kortum. Then would come the #73R of Ray Butt, the #19T of Kevin Turner, the #81 of Bill Cornwall and the #48 of David Soulek.
The overall standings show that the Hornets are led by Orinda Newman with a total of 238 points, followed by Herb Ahu with 233 points and Dani Beebe with a total of 163 points. Next we find Brandi Jackman with 126 points, Levi Carlquist with 94 points, Snoopy Carlquist with 32 points, Sebastian Jenkins and Tyson Taylor each with 31 points and Jake Amrein with 30 points.
In the Mini Classification, Doug Standlee has 253 points, Blake Lyle has 213 points, Jeff Schaefer has 173 points, Derek Nelson has 168 points, Caden Patterson has 134 points, Rob Jackson has 104 points, while Snoopy Carlquist has 94 points and Levi McAlevy has 66 points. Hailey Cornwall has 65 points, Jake Amrein has 36 points, Jay Cottham has 34 points, and Brandi Jackman has 31 points.
In the Street Stocks Classification, #31 of Jason Spence leads with 235 points, Jake Amrein has 159 points, Jesse Jenkins has 101 points, while John Lake has 67 points, Zac Cox has 65 points, JJ Oliver has 64 points, Allen McAlevy has 62 points, 22 Scott Johnson has 40 points, Jessie Williams has 39 points, Robert Viles has a total of 38 points, Robert Johnson has a total of 37 points, Doug Standlee is in with 34 points, Brandon Austin has 33 points, Blake Lyle has 33 points, Brian Hale also has 33 points, and Chase Peterson and Eddie Price each have 31 points.
The Modifieds Classification is led by Coltin Jackman with 247 points, Blake Lyle with 242 points, Kevin Turner with 230 points, Ray Butt has 225 points, Junior Flores has 188 points, Jacob Jones has 103 points. Corey Kortum checks in with 101 points, while Cody Blixt has 74 points and Bill Cornwall has 68 points, David Soulek has a total of 62 points, Heath Denney has 37 points and Kenny Vollmer has 36 points, Travis Metz has 36 points, Jerry Bailey has a total of 35 points, Ron Moser has 34 points, and Alan Riley has a total of 32 points.
In the Super Modifieds class, the standings are led by Coltin Jackman with 247 points, Blake Lyle with 242 points, Kevin Turner with 230 points, Ray Butt with a total of 225 points, Junior Flores with 188 points, Jacob Jones with 103 points, Corey Kortum has 101 points, Cody Blixt has 74 points, Bill Cornwall has 68 points, David Soulek has 62 points, Heath Denney has 37 points, Kenny Vollmer checks in with 36 points, Travis Metz has 36 points, Jerry Bailey has 35 points, Ron Moser has 34 points, and Alan Riley has a total of 32 points.