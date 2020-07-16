ATOMIC CITY – It is the biggest race day of the year at Atomic Motor Raceway as the Atomic City track presents the Annual Austin Welch Kids Appreciation Day.
There will be lots of fun and activities all surrounding our future, the kids of Bingham County and the surrounding areas.
The first 100 kids (up to age 12) to pass through the entry gate, will receive a goodie bag.
One boy and one girl will go home with a brand new bicycle as kids are honored on this special day.
There will be a special drawing in which kids only may participate to determine which kid in the audience will be given the chance to be an assistant flagger for a race, the Trophy Kid, or to get an advantage in the Balloon Pop.
There will be a special AMR plane show where flying planes will pop balloons in mid-air!
A driver meet and greet will be held with all of your favorite drivers participating and of course racing, racing and more racing!
Don't forget that there will be a special 50/50 drawing to help raise funding for a special friend in need so you won't want to miss all of the action at Atomic Motor Raceway this Saturday night.