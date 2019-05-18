ATOMIC CITY – Atomic Motor Raceway, located just 28 miles west of Blackfoot, is gearing up for the season's opening night of action on Saturday, May 25.
As always, there will be fast-paced racing action featuring Mini-stocks, Street Stocks and Modified Stock car racing.
Each night throughout the season will feature a number of races, with timed heats leading to the finals heats in each of the three divisions presented.
Up to five cars will be entered in each heat as they try and advance to the finals of each class as they are presented.
This is fast-paced, high-octane fun for one and all and is done at an inexpensive price for the entire family.
There are a number of dates scheduled at Atomic Motor Raceway with racing scheduled for May 25, June 8, 22 and 29, July 6 and 27, and Aug. 10 and 24, with closing night for the season scheduled for Sept. 14.
Gates open nightly at 5 p.m. and racing will start promptly at 7 p.m., so fans are encouraged to get there early and sample some of the refreshments that will be offered through the concessions area as they watch the cars warm up and prepare for the night's festivities.
Spectators of all ages are encouraged to attend whenever possible.
Admission for children ages 5-12 is $5, ages 13-64 are $10 per person, 65 and older get senior pricing of only $5, and military personnel are always admitted free of charge.
Additional information may be obtained by calling (208) 604-7630 and fans can always find out the latest on the races by contacting them on Facebook or a favorite social media format.