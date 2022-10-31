Arkansas Auburn Football

Kes Harsin, left, talks with her husband Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin as he walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Ala.

 AP Photo/Butch Dill

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the proud program struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference.

Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year. Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents, including a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29 that proved the final straw. Auburn will owe Harsin 70% of his remaining contract — more than $15 million — and half of that must be paid within 30 days.


