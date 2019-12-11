FIRTH – When you are just a sophomore and trying to play basketball at a school with a rich tradition, you'd better be doing something that catches the coach's eye.
In the case of Firth High School, that coach would be none other than seven-time state champion Scott Adams. You might say that he knows a thing or two about the game and the player that I am referring to is Austin Jacobsen, a 5'8” guard that also can play a bit of a wing position and is trying to do all the little things needed from a player at a school like Firth.
Firth's team is not long in the tooth -- in other words, there are a lot of young players on the team, in fact there are two sophomores who are getting quite a bit of playing time and the good news is that they are learning on the run and producing while they are doing it.
Jacobsen has learned that defense and rebounding are two of the most important things when you play basketball at Firth. If you don't do those two things, you are not going to last long and there will be another youngster willing to do them.
“I have been learning so much about basketball, it is sometimes a bit overwhleming,” Jacobsen said. “You try and remember everything and do everything, but sometimes things slip by you and you just duck your head and go after it again.”
Everyone knows that this is a bit of a rebuilding year for Firth, but they opened the season with a win and have played three tough teams close since then.
As the younger players like Austin learn their roles and complete them to Adams' satisfaction, this team will continue to improve and by January and February, when the conference schedule begins, they will be a tough nut to crack.
On Tuesday night, Jacobsen was able to score seven points and gathered four rebounds. Those are not bad stats for a youngster and I am sure that Adams will gladly take those, especially from a sophomore who is still growing into his role on the team.
Jacobsen will likely grow into his role on the team and I mean literally. His older brother Taedyn is also on the team and he is 6'2” tall, so when Austin gets his next growth spurt he will suddenly be over six feet tall and playing a guard spot that will give him a huge advantage in the 2A classification.
Jacobsen has a lot on his plate right now and will have a lot more on it in the near future. He will continue to grow into his position and will continue to be a force with the Firth basketball program as he learns the game from one of the best coaches around.