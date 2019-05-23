ATOMIC CITY — With Atomic Motor Raceway gearing up for its 2019 kickoff, it is only right to assume that the best drivers in the area would be getting their cars ready to go as well.
Last year saw local driver Jerry Bailey have a banner season. Not only was Bailey the leading driver in the Modified Class at Atomic Raceway, he led the standings at the Pocatello racetrack as well and ended up as the state champion to boot.
That is a lot of hardware for one driver to pick up in a single season.
“I have been driving on one form of track or another since 1988,” Bailey said. “This was my first Idaho state championship and to win titles at two local tracks in the same year is pretty special as well.”
Bailey has been racing at Atomic Raceway for a number of years — so long, in fact, that he once measured his wins by the number of seasonal titles that he had won. He was champion driver at Atomic Raceway for five straight years at one time.
“Dirt racing and asphalt racing are a bit different,” Bailey said. “I find that it is easier to find a passing lane on dirt rather on asphalt. There is usually a wider track on dirt and you can find lanes to pass in. On asphalt, you have maybe two lanes to race on and finding a passing lane can be difficult, if not impossible.”
It is also more expensive to race on the asphalt. Just in tires alone, you can wear out several sets in a season due to the traction between the rubber of the tires and the asphalt surface. For some reason, there is more damage and issues with the cars than when you race on dirt.
Part of that could be because of the contact between cars while racing.
“When you race on asphalt, there is a bit more contact between racers and that causes some cosmetic damages, but it is more than that because of the wear and tear on the whole car,” Bailey said. “Whether the ‘rubbing’ between drivers and cars causes minor adjustments to be made while racing or whatever, there just seems to be more damage that requires money and attention to correct. Dirt racing is also more fun it seems.”
Bailey has done all sorts of racing and even restricted himself to racing only on dirt for six years and for several years before that, was only racing on asphalt, primarily because of the cost of competing week in and week out. He has also ventured out and raced at various tracks in the region.
“I drove only on asphalt for several years, before switching back to dirt about six or seven years ago,” Bailey said. “I prefer dirt because you don’t tear your car up as much and the cost factor. It is just a bit cheaper to run on the dirt tracks.”
The whole scenario will begin Saturday night, when Atomic Raceway begins its 2019 season and a lot of familiar names and a mixture of newcomers are expected to be on hand when the season drops the green flag on the first heat of the racing season.
Four drivers who won championships a year ago are expected to be on hand to begin defense of their titles.
Atomic Raceway will open the gates at 6 p.m. for fans on Saturday with the first race slated to begin at 7 p.m.