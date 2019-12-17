SHELLEY – When you have a good wrestling program, you get used to winning. That is the case with the Shelley Russets, who very recently had four state title winners in a single year.
That probably won’t happen this year, but there are three very strong wrestlers, including two who have their sights firmly set on a state championship.
One of those wrestlers, Kolton Stacey, is only a junior, and he already has won over 50 matches in each of his first two years and won two state titles to boot.
Another is Taylor Balmforth, who hails from a strong wrestling family, where it is expected that you will win a state title sometime during your high school career.
Stacey and Balmforth have gotten off to a great start this year, both of them undefeated with 10-0 records at the start.
Stacey is an amazing wrestler and competes at one of the lighter weight classes, 113 pounds. He has notched state titles at 98 pounds and 106 pounds and doesn’t struggle with his weight, which cuts down on injuries and he should have a strong season once again.
“I know that there are a couple of tough wrestlers, one at Kuna and one at Columbia,” Kolton Stacey said. “One of them might eliminate the other when they get to districts and hopefully they will be in the same side of the bracket when they get to the state tournament.
You never know because there are so many factors, like injuries and somebody could get scared and try to move up or down a weight class. I am comfortable where I am and I know that I will be my strongest at 113.”
Stacey is a very effective and tactical wrestler. He has his good go-to moves and he knows his opponents very well. Those are both very admirable qualities in a wrestler that gives him an edge. Stacey is also a very goal-oriented wrestler. He wants to be a four-time state champion and he has gotten to the halfway point in fine shape. He would also like to win 50 or more matches his final two years. That would give him over 200 wins in his four-year high school career and that would be a phenomenal stat to take to the colleges in the area when seeking a scholarship to go on with his wrestling career.
He has just about everything that a wrestler could want except a team title to go along with the individual medals.
“We have to trust our coaches to get the young guys to improve and make their way to the top,” Stacey said. “We have great coaches, but we also have 18 freshmen and a bunch of sophomores to go with three juniors and four seniors. That is a lot of youngsters that are still learning what wrestling is all about.”
Balmforth is a senior with a lot of pride on the line family-wise. He has been under some pressure to win a state title for three years already and he is ready to take his spot on the top of the medal stand in February.
He has the genetic make-up to get there, but the past couple of years, it has been an injury or multiple injuries that have prevented him from getting to the top of his weight division.
Taylor feels comfortable at the weight that he is at this year, 160 pounds, and he won’t have to do a lot of weight cutting as the season goes along. That should help him stay injury-free for the most part and he knows that his first step along the way will be a district championship in what could be the toughest district in the state.
“There are kids on this side of the state that are very tough,” Balmforth said. “I know that Century isn’t in our district, but I will have to face their wrestler a couple of times and it could go either way. Bonneville is tough top to bottom and so is Blackfoot and they are both in our district. You could finish third in the district and be the third best-wrestler in the state, that is how tough it is.”
With Stacey and Balmforth leading the way, Shelley will score a lot of points this year, especially tournaments like the district and state championships. With a little luck, they could even crack the top five in the team standings.