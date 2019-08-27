SHELLEY – When there is a new sheriff in town, it’s always good to have a couple of deputies already wearing a star and ready to protect your back.
For new head coach Josh Wells, one of those players is senior Taylor Balmforth, expected to play both sides of the ball for the Shelley Russets this season.
Balmforth is an experienced linebacker from previous years and will also start at running back as the team will be playing with a new offense and a modified defense from the past several year under Coach Jake Monahan.
“We are really excited to get the year started this week,” Taylor Balmforth said. “With Coach Wells, there is a lot of enthusiasm and energy that the whole team feels and we are ready to go Thursday night.”
The schedule for the Russets is far from easy, especially the first three games.
They start off by traveling to Logan, Utah, on Thursday, where they will take on the defending 5A state champions of Utah in the Sky View team. Sky View has already won two games on the young season, while Shelley will be making it’s 2019 debut after a 2-8 campaign a year ago.
“We know that we will be underdogs for some of our games this year,” Balmforth said. “We also know that this is a good challenge for us and we are ready to accept that challenge and give it the best that we can from the opening kickoff.”
In addition to his football experience, Balmforth will also be one of the Russets who will be counted upon to lead and possibly win a state title in wrestling this season. Balmforth is from a long line of Balmforths who have excelled in multiple sports and his family heritage of wrestling has many champions in it and he hopes to be the next in line.
“I love wrestling, but I also love football and I am not ready for the wrestling season yet, not until we complete what we all came out here to do in football,” Balmforth said. “I think that we owe it to our friends and team mates to do the best we can this fall and hopefully that will mean meeting all of the goals and challenges that are in front of us today.”
With kids like this, is there any doubt why Wells is so excited and enthusiastic to get this season started and see just the team can go?