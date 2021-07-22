TWIN FALLS – It was a bit of a nightmare on Thursday for the Blackfoot Broncos AA American Legion baseball team. After celebrating when they were selected to be part of the eight-team bracket for the 2021 AA American Legion State Tournament, they were hopeful that they would be able to have a great showing to show that they deserved to be in the tournament.
It didn't exactly turn out that way, despite a decent enough start to the game.
After two innings, the score was 0-0 and Blackfoot pitcher Nate Goodwin was on top of his game, setting down the Idaho Falls Bandits seemingly with ease. Then the roof fell in on the Broncos.
In the top of the third inning, the Bandits would push six runs across the plate, all but one of them unearned as the Broncos committed five errors in the inning.
That would be enough to chase Goodwin off the mound. It wasn't Goodwin's fault, after all, he had only given up one run to the Bandits, his defense gave up five and for all intents and purposes, that was the ball game. Goodwin's line for the game ended up being three innings pitched, five hits allowed, six runs allowed, only one run earned, three strikeouts and a pair of walks. All of the damage done was due to miscues by the defense.
For Idaho Falls, the Bandits sent out Nate Rose and he was very solid in his three innings of work. He only allowed a pair of hits, no runs, struck out five and only walked one. Rose only threw 43 pitches in the game, so his being removed from the mound was more a saving feature than anything else. He will be eligible to come back as a pitcher in short order for the Bandits, which should only make them stronger as the tournament advances.
For the Broncos, Goodwin threw 54 pitches and his relief on the mound, Cason Fisher, pitched four innings, allowing five runs, only four of them earned, but he threw 73 pitches, didn't strike out anyone and walked four.
Hitting-wise, the Broncos only had four hits in the game, two by Ryan Steidley and one each by Boston Ross and Chase Cannon. The top five in the order went a combined 0-14 in the game with two walks to their credit. It is hard to win games when the top of your order has numbers like that.
For the Bandits, Bradley Thompson and Logan Taggart each had two hits of the nine collected by Idaho Falls.
BANDITS 006 003 2 -- 11 9 2
BRONCOS 000 100 0 -- 1 4 8
Idaho Falls Bandits
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Eliot Jones 4 2 1 0 1 0
Kai Howell 2 2 0 0 2 1
Nate Rose 4 1 1 2 0 0
Mcgwire Jephson 4 1 1 2 0 0
Ayson Webb 3 1 0 0 1 0
Bradley Thompson 3 2 2 0 1 0
Chandler Robinson 3 0 1 1 0 1
Davin Luce 1 1 1 0 0 0
RJ Woods 4 0 0 0 0 0
Logan Taggart 4 1 2 2 0 1
Dayton Robison - - - - - -
Ryan Horvath - - - - - -
Totals 32 11 9 7 5 3
Batting 2B: Logan Taggart, Mcgwire Jephson, Eliot Jones
TB: Logan Taggart 3, Bradley Thompson 2, Mcgwire Jephson 2, Chandler Robinson, Nate Rose, Davin Luce, Eliot Jones 2
RBI: Logan Taggart 2, Mcgwire Jephson 2, Chandler Robinson, Nate Rose 2
ROE: Bradley Thompson, Nate Rose 2, Eliot Jones
FC: Mcgwire Jephson, RJ Woods, Chandler Robinson
SB: Kai Howell, Bradley Thompson 2, Nate Rose 2, Eliot Jones 3
CS: Mcgwire Jephson
TotalsTeam QAB: 19 (51.35%)
Kai Howell 2, Logan Taggart 2, Bradley Thompson 2, Mcgwire Jephson 2, Ayson Webb 3, RJ Woods, Chandler Robinson 2, Nate Rose, Eliot Jones 4
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Chandler Robinson
Blackfoot Broncos
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 4 0 0 0 0 1
Avian Martinez 2 0 0 0 1 0
Tyler Vance 2 0 0 0 1 1
Payton Brooks 3 0 0 0 0 1
Nate Goodwin 3 0 0 0 0 1
Chase Cannon 2 1 1 0 1 1
Ryan Steidley 3 0 2 0 0 0
Mehki Sandoval 3 0 0 0 0 1
Boston Ross 1 0 1 0 0 0
Cason Fisher 2 0 0 0 0 1
Spencer Cook - - - - - -
Jaxon Holmes - - - - - -
Cooper Kniffin - - - - - -
Ashton Mercado - - - - - -
Totals 25 1 4 0 3 7
BattingTB: Chase Cannon, Boston Ross, Ryan Steidley 2
FC: Nate Goodwin, Avian Martinez
TotalsTeam QAB: 7 (25.00%)
Chase Cannon, Avian Martinez 2, Ryan Steidley 2, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Nate Goodwin, Avian Martinez, Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval 2, Tyler Vance 3
DP: Tyler Vance
Idaho Falls Bandits
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Nate Rose 3.0 43 .698 2 0 0 5 1 0
Ryan Horvath 3.0 35 .629 2 1 0 1 2 0
Dayton Robison 1.0 9 .889 0 0 0 1 0 0
Totals 7.0 87 .690 4 1 0 7 3 0
Pitching W - Nate Rose
WP: Ryan Horvath
Pitches-Strikes: Dayton Robison 9-8, Nate Rose 43-30, Ryan Horvath 35-22
Groundouts-Flyouts: Dayton Robison 2-0, Nate Rose 2-1, Ryan Horvath 5-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Dayton Robison 2-3, Nate Rose 8-12, Ryan Horvath 10-13
Blackfoot Broncos
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Nate Goodwin 3.0 54 .574 5 6 1 3 2 0
Cason Fisher 4.0 73 .534 4 5 4 0 3 0
Boston Ross 0.0 0 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 7.0 127 .551 9 11 5 3 5 0
Pitching L - Nate Goodwin
WP: Nate Goodwin
Pitches-Strikes: Cason Fisher 73-39, Nate Goodwin 54-31, Boston Ross 0-0
Groundouts-Flyouts: Cason Fisher 4-5, Nate Goodwin 0-4, Boston Ross 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Cason Fisher 10-19, Nate Goodwin 8-18, Boston Ross 0-0
Stats provided by Game Changer