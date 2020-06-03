BLACKFOOT – Bannock County commissioners officially withdrew from hosting the Idaho State High School Rodeo in a surprise move that has the directors of the high school rodeo searching for alternative venues that could host the week-long event that annually qualifies cowboys and cowgirls to the National High School Rodeo in late July.
“The move came as a complete surprise,” said Kelly Duffin, spokesman for District 4 High School Rodeo. “We had all the requested information in and had been granted dates when this meeting was called and the announcement made.”
Part of the objection voiced by the commissioners was cited as being an incomplete request that didn’t fully outline requirements for proper social distancing.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann recommended against holding either event, saying it is not the right time to host large gatherings locally that will attract many travelers from outside the region.
“Believe me, we don’t make those recommendations lightly,” Mann said. “We understand that those events are important to people, and any other time we would be in 100 percent support of those things happening. But we just don’t feel like it can happen safely right now.”
The local supporters of the Idaho State High School Rodeo and specifically the local District 4 leaders are continuing their search for a facility that will be willing to hold the event and be part of an exciting and necessary part of the economy.
“We will keep looking for a suitable venue to hold this prestigious event,” Duffin said. “We feel that it is important, our supporters feel it is important and of course the athletes themselves feel it is important, so we will do what we can to hold this great event.”
Originally scheduled for June 7-14, there are other dates that will work for the Idaho State Finals Rodeo and it simply will need to be worked out with a suitable venue for hosting a large, prestigious event.