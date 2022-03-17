FIRTH – There has never been any doubt about the talent Firth High School cowboy Riley Barber has and on Wednesday evening, he showed the world with his signing of a letter of intent to take his rodeo talents to the next level and compete for Central Wyoming College.
Barber, who has been the District 4 All-Around Cowboy and a state champion bull rider in his career, has set his sights on earning a second all-around cowboy this year before reporting to the Riverton, Wyo., campus of CWC.
“I am still in the planning stages for this spring’s rodeos,” Barber said during letter of intent signing. “I am looking at adding saddle bronc riding to bull riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping and team roping.”
That is quite a slate of events to be competing in during the District 4 rodeos which begin in April. He also realizes there will be quite a bit of competition in District 4, let alone the rest of the state this spring.
“I know that I will have to take on guys like Hunter Roche and Ira Oleson, two very tough cowboys that I have a lot of respect for, but if you don’t challenge yourself, you will never really know just how good you can become.”
Barber is excited to be heading to Central Wyoming College and said they just made things too good to pass up.
“They offered me a good package,” Barber said. “It is going to be great for me and my family to not have to worry about college and if I perform like I know that I can, it could be a really good stepping stone to the next level if I choose to go that way.”
The son of Lance and Dawn Barber, Riley is also a multi-talented athlete who has earned all-conference honors in football, on both sides of the ball, finished second in the state in wrestling behind an undefeated wrestler, and has excelled in rodeo as well.
“We are so happy that Riley is going to be able to continue his rodeo career because he loves it so much,” Dawn Barber said. “The fact that he is earning a scholarship is icing on the cake and gives him so much to look forward to without any of the stress of trying to figure out how to pay for it.”
Barber will report to campus in August to begin preparing for school and fall rodeo and is looking forward to the challenge.
“Coach Andrew Schrock will give us all a definite timeline for the fall, but indicated it would be sometime in August,” Barber said. “I am just concentrating on getting things ready for this spring and District 4 rodeo first, the rest will fall into place as the summer goes along.”
The District 4 Rodeo series will begin on April 8 and continue for six weeks, with two weekends of rodeo each at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, the Power County Fairgrounds in American Falls, and the final two weeks at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot. Performances will be at 6 p.m. on Friday nights and at 10 a.m. on Saturday mornings.