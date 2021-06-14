POCATELLO – Bareback riding has always been an event that people liked and that is why it leads off most rodeos. It gets people to the rodeo, gets them excited before the rest of the rodeo gets started, and it gets the rough stock cowboys involved early and late with bull riding closing out most rodeos these days.
With the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals, it is no different although it was a tough event this year.
That was because Kelby Schneiter came ready to rock and roll and not take any prisoners. Schneiter and Cooper Cooke turned this event into their own private little contest as they went at each other like a couple of kids on the playground.
Schneiter, however, seemed to hold the upper hand from day one, when he served notice that he was here and he wanted the title. Schneiter and Cooke shared the top score in the first go-round, each making the eight seconds and each scoring a 72. They shared the 19 points for first and second and the battle was on.
The second round went to Schneiter when he posted a 76-point ride and Cooke could only manage the second best score at 73, and suddenly Schneiter had a one-point lead and you could almost see the confidence building in him by the way he walked and the way he talked about his riding and what he was able to do.
In the third round, Schneiter was again the winner and a pattern was beginning to develop. His 74-point ride won and when Sage Allen of District 4 finished in second, the best Cooke could do was to tie for third. The lead grew to three and a half points and Schneiter could almost taste the championship was his with only the short go-round to go and all the extra points in his favor since he was a district champion and Cooke was not, that was another point in his favor and he was going to win the average as well, so another point and a half was going his way. You could feel that he had control of the event.
When the short go began, Sage Allen put up a score of 80, easily the highest score of the week, and when Trevor Kay followed with a 78, Schneiter knew it would take something special to knock him off his pedestal and when he posted a 71, he had the title in the bag. Cooke made his usual ride but when the score was posted at 60, Schneiter was the champion and Cooke had to settle for the runner-up spot.
This was easily the event that the cowboys came to ride as four of them made every ride in the four rounds. It all transpired to a 62.5 to 51.5 win for Schneiter over Cooke, with Kelton Maxfield finishing in third with 49.0 points and Clayton Lunt in fourth with 39.0 points.