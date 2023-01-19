Giants Vikings Football

New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL wild card football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis.

 AP Photo/Abbie Parr

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley recently did some research, studying the NFL record book as if he were preparing for a game.

The New York Giants running back was curious as to what some of the greatest players at his position accomplished in the playoffs. He sat wide-eyed as names such as Emmitt Smith, Eric Dickerson, Franco Harris and John Riggins jumped off the page — all Pro Football Hall of Famers who cemented their marks when it counted most.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.