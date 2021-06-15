POCATELLO – One thing that stood out during the 2021 Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals is that if a contestant won one of the go-rounds, they had a pretty good chance of making the short go. If they won two of the go-rounds, they have a really good chance at winning a state title.
Teely Bott, who hails from District 6, used that exact recipe to get herself into a winning position and he dominated in the short go to win the title of champion in barrel racing.
It wasn’t just that she had a very fast horse that she rode, she rode him to perfection. After capturing the first go-round with a fast time of 17.443, she concentrated on being consistent the rest of the week, putting up times of 17.705, 17.30 to finish fourth and second in the next two go-rounds.
Then Bott went to work, putting up one of the fastest times of the week with a 17.576, winning the short go-round and with her bonus points for winning the average and the season carry in points for a district championship, she parlayed all of that into a state title as well.
Brylie Smith gave it a run by winning the second go-round, but when it came to beating Bott in the short go, she just couldn’t quite get it done, posting a 17.684 and ended up in second place.
Third was Raegan Steed, who was just a notch slower than the top two finishers in all of the go-rounds and had to settle for third place.
Fourth went to the fine cowgirl Sierra Telford who showed off her horsemanship skills with a win in the reined cow horse event. The scores accumulated were Bott 61; Smith 52.50; Steed 36 and Telford 33.
This has the looks of a pretty solid team heading to Lincoln, Neb., for the national finals in July, but they will likely need to each step it up a bit because the nationals has a way of bringing the fastest of the fastest from around the country and you can bet those girls from Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Utah will be bringing some ex race horses that will have some speed like these girls have never seen before.