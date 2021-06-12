POCATELLO – Another speed event is heading down to the wire to determine the state champion and the team that will represent Idaho at the national finals as the barrel racing ladies have turned the heat up a notch or two.
The first round saw Brylee Smith holding the lead, but after Teely Bott sped down the track with a 17.443 posting, it is now Sierra Telford who will be looking to add a second title to her reined cow horse award from earlier in the week.
The top three heading into the third go-round were Telford, Smith and Bott.
Second go-round results not only saw Bott with a fast time of 17.443, but Sierra Telford nearly matched that time with a 17.473 of her own.
A total of 11 cowgirls posted times under 18 seconds in the second round, meaning if you can’t break that 18 second barrier, you need to go faster.
In third in the second go-round was Raegan Steed and her time of 17.627 was quick enough to get her into the top four in the event overall, but only because she has been consistent with a time of 17.989 in the first go-round.
Third Go Times, State Final Points, Overall State Final Points
Sierra Telford 17.473 9.00 18.00
Teely Bott 17.443 10.00 17.00
Brylee Smith 17.840 4.00 14.00
Raegan Steed 17.627 8.00 10.00
Adyson Wright 8.00
Sydney Davis 17.646 7.00 7.00
Hanna Mendenhall 6.00
Dally Mendenhall 17.890 1.00 6.00
Kylee Evans 17.658 6.00 6.00
Brenna Brown 17.749 5.00 5.00
Breyer Newman 17.859 3.00 4.00
Tayler Thompson 3.00
Jada June Totten 17.870 2.00 2.00
Megan Webster 1.00