POCATELLO - In a first round game that was played under the dome at ISU's Holt Arena, the Bear Lake Bears used a couple of Firth miscues to send the Cougars packing in the first round of the state 2A footballl playoffs.
In the first quarter of play, with Firth backed up in its own end of the field, the Cougars were forced to punt out of their own end zone. A bad snap ensued and the punter tried to run the ball out of the end zone and get a first down, but came up three yards short, giving the Bears the ball first and 10 on the Firth nine yard line.
Three plays later, a pass from Bear Lake's quarterback Owen Teuscher found the hands of one of his wide receivers for the touchdown and with the extra point, the Bears led 7-0.
Neither team would be able to find the end zone again until midway through the third period.
Bear Lake was able to intercept a Firth pass, giving the Bears the ball close to mid-field. A long pass to the left side of the field was ruled a catch after an officials' discussion and that gave the Bears the ball inside the 10 and once again, quarterback Owen Teuscher was able to get the ball into the hands of a receiver from two yards out and with the extra point, it was Bear Lake 14-0.
Neither team really threatened again in the ball game as both defenses stepped up and kept the offenses at bay.
"I am so proud of these kids and what they accomplished this year," Firth coach Jordan Bartlett said of his team. "If you would have told me that they would have come this far and not only became a team, but became a family, I would have taken that growth in a heartbeat. It was a great season full of great memories."
Bear Lake will move on in the playoffs with a game and an opponent to be determined.